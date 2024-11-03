I've got a 25 year old electric hot water heater in my attic that's done a good job, but will need to be proactively replaced as it's broken down about twice this year. It's on low pressure, so I'll be stepping up to mains pressure and have checked out if all my taps can handle the change and it can.



The thing I'm stuck on, and wanted to get what you all think, is it's actually really nice having it in my attic, as I live in Wellington and while I have some space outside for a hot water tank it's certainly would be sort of in the way half blocking my kitchen window and in my way on my walk to my laundy.



It's a fairly big headache installing another one in my attic. It will take cutting up my ceiling where the access is, installation and then repairing the cut. And I'd have to do this again when it comes time to replace it? Most of the tank replacements won't fit through my attic access opening in the ceiling. The existing tank won't actually fit and the solution would just be disconnecting it and laying it down securing it to the floor. OR paying someone to cut it up.

What would you all do? Just put it outside and deal with it being in the way. Or go through the major headache of getting it up in the attic and potentially having to do it again in 10 - 15 years..