Hot Water Heater In Attic - Thing of the past?
Castlvaniafan

Master Geek


#317663 3-Nov-2024 16:43
I've got a 25 year old electric hot water heater in my attic that's done a good job, but will need to be proactively replaced as it's broken down about twice this year. It's on low pressure, so I'll be stepping up to mains pressure and have checked out if all my taps can handle the change and it can.

The thing I'm stuck on, and wanted to get what you all think, is it's actually really nice having it in my attic, as I live in Wellington and while I have some space outside for a hot water tank it's certainly would be sort of in the way half blocking my kitchen window and in my way on my walk to my laundy. 

It's a fairly big headache installing another one in my attic. It will take cutting up my ceiling where the access is, installation and then repairing the cut. And I'd have to do this again when it comes time to replace it? Most of the tank replacements won't fit through my attic access opening in the ceiling. The existing tank won't actually fit and the solution would just be disconnecting it and laying it down securing it to the floor. OR paying someone to cut it up. 

 

What would you all do? Just put it outside and deal with it being in the way. Or go through the major headache of getting it up in the attic and potentially having to do it again in 10 - 15 years..

tweake
Uber Geek


  #3304931 3-Nov-2024 17:14
what sort of roof do you have? you might be able to remove it through the roof.

 

the other thing with old ones, does the drain pan have a drain ? installing a drain up into the ceiling might be problematic. if a drain is going to be a problem, then i would install the tank outside. 

 
 
 
 

debo
Ultimate Geek


  #3304932 3-Nov-2024 17:15
I put my hotwater in the attic. I needed a short one to make it fit. I made the man hole bigger. Worth it because now i can store bigger things in the attic.

Castlvaniafan

Master Geek


  #3304933 3-Nov-2024 17:18
tweake:

 

what sort of roof do you have? you might be able to remove it through the roof.

 

the other thing with old ones, does the drain pan have a drain ? installing a drain up into the ceiling might be problematic. if a drain is going to be a problem, then i would install the tank outside. 

 

 


Metal roof, they'd have to cut through the roof. I have a drain pipe up there. 



Castlvaniafan

Master Geek


  #3304935 3-Nov-2024 17:23
debo: I put my hotwater in the attic. I needed a short one to make it fit. I made the man hole bigger. Worth it because now i can store bigger things in the attic.

 

 

 

Ah so you just made the access point larger as a whole. I could do that. Although there's not a whole lot more room, but certainly I can make it a bit larger as it's only a few cm short to make one fit. I'd really like to keep it up in the attic and save my outside space. 

 

 

 

Here's a photo of what I'm working with

 

tweake
Uber Geek


  #3304936 3-Nov-2024 17:40
wooden roof, don't see many of those. thats an old house.

 

how big is that opening?  they do make a few skinny tanks, even horizontal models. 

Castlvaniafan

Master Geek


  #3304937 3-Nov-2024 17:44
tweake:

 

wooden roof, don't see many of those. thats an old house.

 

how big is that opening?  they do make a few skinny tanks, even horizontal models. 

 

 

 

 

Old as, 115 ish years old. Cool with a solid build, but always an adventure in doing house maintenance. 

 

The opening is 56cm wide by 136cm long. 

Jase2985
  #3304939 3-Nov-2024 17:49
There are some 180L cylinders that are 490mm diameter, should fit up there. Might be worth just leaving the old one up there to save the extra work in getting it down



tweake
Uber Geek


  #3304940 3-Nov-2024 17:57
rheem have quite a few at 490 diameter. need to check height as they are vertical.

PolicyGuy
  #3304946 3-Nov-2024 18:37
There are fairly 'slimline' exterior units (e.g. this haier heat pump hot water about 650mm diameter) that might be worth looking at, they might take up less space than you are thinking

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #3304963 3-Nov-2024 20:41
tweake:

 

wooden roof, don't see many of those. thats an old house.

 

 

looks like it,

 

Esp if the moulding visible is the top of a door, looks like standard 13 foot ceilings....

cddt
Uber Geek


  #3305048 4-Nov-2024 08:13
Also living in an old house (~102 years), maintenance is definitely an adventure. 

 

 

 

Back to the HWC - any concerns about having this above the ceiling given the EQ zone? 




Castlvaniafan

Master Geek


  #3305051 4-Nov-2024 08:20
cddt:

 

Also living in an old house (~102 years), maintenance is definitely an adventure. 

 

 

 

Back to the HWC - any concerns about having this above the ceiling given the EQ zone? 

 

 

 

 

Yes, definitely. I could imagine 200L of boiling hot water crashing down on you would be a concern during an EQ. I've wondered about this.. Maybe it's best I put a slimline tank outside.. I'm can't make up my mind on this really! 

decibel
Ultimate Geek


  #3305114 4-Nov-2024 09:44
Do you have gas?  If so, an instant-on heater is a good possibility.

 

fastbike
Master Geek


  #3305124 4-Nov-2024 10:22
decibel:

 

Do you have gas?  If so, an instant-on heater is a good possibility.

 

 

You'd be a bit short sighted to install a new gas water heater in this day and age. You'll end up paying through the nose as gas prices rise to pay for the planned import terminal. Ouch.

Bung
  #3305143 4-Nov-2024 12:03
Do you think the electricity supply industry doesn't have a long list of planned price increases?

