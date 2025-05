I went through a modelling exercise before we installed solar.

I had consumption data at 2 min intervals across 3 phases from a real time meter I got installed a year ago (iammeter.com). I also had access to a reasonable close by solar pv installation and got the owner's permission to pull down a year's worth of production data, in 15 min intervals. I converted my consumption data to 15 min intervals so could build a model with 96 data points per day to see if that slot was a net import or export and then apply the relevant tariffs (day/night/feed in etc) from a variety of power plans.

I also used data from Niwa SolarView to apply a correction factor to the production data to take account of size/orientation/tilt so I had more realistic production data for our planned installation.

If you only have data at 30 min intervals your mileage may vary as the production can fluctuate a lot during even a 15 min interval.

I'd see if you can find a site closeby that has a portal which is public and run with that