ForumsHome Workshop DIYMaking this Wall Cap More Attractive
#317709 7-Nov-2024 21:53
Hi. 

 

 

 

 

Our stairs and wall cappings have these ugly clearly quickly put together abominations, and I have tolerated them as long as I can, but now want to see if there is a simple way to get them to look better?

 

 

 

Keen to hear some ideas if anyone has any? We are about to paint and plaster our upstairs, this area included, and I got two builders in. One wanted to charge $500 + GST to sand them down, the other shrugged and said they looked fine, but if we sent him pictures

 

of what we wanted, he would try and quote for it. 

 

I am not very handy, and I won't want exposed wood, despite the railings being wood coloured. 

 

 

 

 

Just in case this changes your mind about exposed wood:

 

 

For about $150 or so you can buy a 1/3 sheet sander and roll of anticlogging sandpaper and do it yourself, assuming there's something other than rubbish MDF or similar underneath.



You could buy a nice piece of rimu or oak . That is what we did and it looked very premium. Painted timber like you have got looks cheap IMO. The alternative is to Gib  the tops, and have the handrail attached to the side of the wall with brackets. But that would be a lot of work. But you may not have the framing support to space brackets evenly.

mattwnz:

 

You could buy a nice piece of rimu or oak . That is what we did and it looked very premium. Painted timber like you have got looks cheap IMO. The alternative is to Gib  the tops, and have the handrail attached to the side of the wall with brackets. But that would be a lot of work. But you may not have the framing support to space brackets evenly.

 

I think it's just capping. From one picture there was a rail as well



Well, I think first we'd have to hear back from @networkn on what his position on exposed wood is, given that he's indicated he's not keen on it.

 

If it's just a case of making them existing setup more attractive you could always go for something like this, although that may not quite be what was asked for.

What colour are you painting? If you don't want exposed timber, painting the capping a complementary or contrasting colour would be straightforward. Or were you thinking more remove and replace with something else?

Personally I don’t think it looks too bad and wouldn’t bother to spend more money on it. No one is going to walk into the house and think OMG that’s an ugly capping, most wouldn’t even notice. It’s not something that requires being made into a feature.

 

Maybe as was suggested a darker colour so it doesn’t show marks.

mdf:

 

What colour are you painting? If you don't want exposed timber, painting the capping a complementary or contrasting colour would be straightforward. Or were you thinking more remove and replace with something else?

 

 

 

 

I was originally thinking removing and replacing, but someone elsewhere said the reason it's bothering me is that the corners are not evenly cut on angle or depth. 

 

There are two like that. I wonder what's involved in getting rid of them and getting replacements that have even corners. 

 

Yes we will paint the caps contrasting colours. Our walls will be 1/8th Tea and Ceilings Alabaster White and Caps will be Half Tea I think it is, or full Tea perhaps.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

On the choice of colour... obviously entirely personal preference but I wouldn't paint woodwork a slightly darker shade than my walls. Personally I think it makes it look "dirty". I'd evaluate what Alabaster would look like, or if you wanted a colour, something with more of a clear contrast. Resene recommends Neutral Bay or Truffle with Eighth tea: https://www.resene.co.nz/swatches/preview.php?chart=Resene%20Whites%20%26%20neutrals%20range%20%282016%29&brand=Resene&name=Eighth%20Tea. But entirely personal preference. All my woodwork is Black White (and frankly you would need a very keen eye to tell the difference between Alabaster and Black White unless the two colours were next to each other).

 

On the uneveness, if I'm looking at the photos correctly, the capping has more of an overhang along the entire length on the outside of stairs than the inside. Then the corner of the outside seems to have more of a 45 degree edge, but the corner of the inside is more rounded. Is it the overhang or just the corners that are the issue?

mdf:

 

On the choice of colour... obviously entirely personal preference but I wouldn't paint woodwork a slightly darker shade than my walls. Personally I think it makes it look "dirty". I'd evaluate what Alabaster would look like, or if you wanted a colour, something with more of a clear contrast. Resene recommends Neutral Bay or Truffle with Eighth tea: https://www.resene.co.nz/swatches/preview.php?chart=Resene%20Whites%20%26%20neutrals%20range%20%282016%29&brand=Resene&name=Eighth%20Tea. But entirely personal preference. All my woodwork is Black White (and frankly you would need a very keen eye to tell the difference between Alabaster and Black White unless the two colours were next to each other).

 

On the uneveness, if I'm looking at the photos correctly, the capping has more of an overhang along the entire length on the outside of stairs than the inside. Then the corner of the outside seems to have more of a 45 degree edge, but the corner of the inside is more rounded. Is it the overhang or just the corners that are the issue?

 

 

 

 

I think it's just the finish overall. Replacement or sanding it down will probably solve most of it. 

 

We tried black white in a bathroom and it was beyond awful, but that was walls and ceilings. Our walls will be 1/8th Tea and Roof is Alabaster and it seems to work well (Recommended combination by in an home colour consultant from Resene).

 

We are now considering doing a sand down of our wooden railings too. 

networkn: I was originally thinking removing and replacing, but someone elsewhere said the reason it's bothering me is that the corners are not evenly cut on angle or depth.

 

For me it's not that but the fact that the whole stairwell looks like it's been painted with the Mr-Bean-paint-bomb technique.  As @mdf suggested, painting the capping a contrasting colour may be enough.

networkn:

 

We tried black white in a bathroom and it was beyond awful, but that was walls and ceilings.

 

 

So you had both walls and ceiling the same colour? I wouldnt do that - make the ceilings lighter (usually full white). Makes a massive difference! Obviously if you just dont like the colour it'll still be something that annoys you - but walls and ceilings the same would be urgh for me too.

nzkc: So you had both walls and ceiling the same colour?

 

Wow, how many other people on here painted their house using fireworks?

Get a nice routed line put around it? 

 

 

 

The bottom 3 lines will give you an idea of what is achievable. 

 

 

 

Also each to their own obviously, but I would think Alabaster is quite dark for a ceiling colour, might make the rooms feel smaller. I'd go for something like 1/8th Black White if you just want to take the brightness out of the white ceilings a bit. 

This page has photos of a few ideas that look nice. https://www.gowlingstairs.com.au/capping 

mattwnz:

 

This page has photos of a few ideas that look nice. https://www.gowlingstairs.com.au/capping 

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Some of those look great.

