Hi all,

A while ago I posted about hard water stains on dark brick work, no replies unfortunately but I acknowledge it's not a very common problem.

I thought I would share an update, hopefully this might spark some discussion/sharing of knowledge around this.

I knew from reading what I could online (there is not much info) and after talking to many different people including the brick manufacturer and specialist concrete treatment providers, that hydrochloric acid is an option but should be used as a last resort due to the risks involved, mainly cosmetic damage to the bricks and personal safety.

After trying all sorts of things such as the new environmentally friendly alternatives to acid (used for etching concrete to make exposed aggregate) and having no luck at all, I went and got my hands on some hydrochloric acid and all the proper safety gear.

After the first application and a very touch scrub (drill brush attachment) followed by a good rinse there has been slight improvement (photos to come). Knowing that the acid is the strongest product I can use for this staining and how much work is involved it's crazy to think how long this is going to take and how much effort will be involved as it is going to take repeat applications and I am cautious about using a stronger mix of acid as I am using the maximum strength advised (1 part acid 10 parts water) , but I am determined to get it done and get the bricks looking good again.

My two main questions are, is anyone familiar with either these stains on bricks and/or acid cleaning bricks, perhaps you could through some tips my way?

Also, I really want to prevent this happening again so am looking at sealing the bricks once clean and also perhaps adding some sort of filter to the outside taps to block/reduce the minerals that cause this staining (I think its calcium and magnesium but not sure).