I haven't welded since high school where, in my own humble opinion, I was reasonably good using gassed mig. But I know that's not saying a lot. 

 

So here I am, nearly 30 years later, with a son who is keen to do some welding, and I too have a few things I wouldn't mind having a welder for. 

 

I've seen several discussions here about various welders for DIY. All essentially say "don't buy the cheap crap", which is fair enough. I really like the look of the YesWelder machines, but they don't seem to ship here any more? Can I ask the GZ DIY brains trust for a recommendation for a good similar welding machine?

 

Requirements: single phase, 10A (or possibly 15A) max, would prefer multi-mode gas/gassless mig, tig and stick, bonus would be a plasma cutting function. Doesn't need a high duty cycle as it will almost entirely be for small jobs. I'd like to be able to weld up to about 4-5mm mild steel, 3mm stainless and maybe even try my hand at aluminium if possible. Flexible budget: around $1000 new, but also open to buying second hand.

Watching with interest - I was posting in those earlier DIY welding threads too (but my first welder savings got spent on a table saw and then my second welder savings were splurged on a new 3D printer; expensive hobbies!).

 

The last time I was close to buying, these were on my shortlist - reviewed well and seemed to be good features for the price:

 

I actually managed to use the Strata at a mates; seemed to be good (once we figured out that he had argon gas loaded instead of Argon/CO2 mix). But I am a complete welding noob and really had no idea what I was doing.



Good choices above, the cigweld stuff is ok as well.

 

https://www.repco.co.nz/tools-equipment/welding-soldering-butane/welding-machines/cigweld-bluevenon-xf186-power-pack-ppxf186d24/p/A6243435?rgfeed=true&cid=google-shopping&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA3Na5BhAZEiwAzrfagDWOBBOvD_Wsn13RbTnxvXQQtAgP4drwM5posG3rtJTFjHa5KhfKPRoCJaQQAvD_BwE

 

https://nzsafetyblackwoods.co.nz/en/cigweld-weldskill-185-multiprocess-welder-w1008185-each-03675850

 

or the Lincoln

 

https://sydneytools.co.nz/product/lincoln-electric-k690721-lins169297-powercraft-191c-3in1-welder-mig?srsltid=AfmBOooq6yoWTiP3pjfK4G1m0jgbGOI5t7_TASbGCnXXb-OjxDDW1mFt

 

 

 

 

