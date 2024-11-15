I haven't welded since high school where, in my own humble opinion, I was reasonably good using gassed mig. But I know that's not saying a lot.

So here I am, nearly 30 years later, with a son who is keen to do some welding, and I too have a few things I wouldn't mind having a welder for.

I've seen several discussions here about various welders for DIY. All essentially say "don't buy the cheap crap", which is fair enough. I really like the look of the YesWelder machines, but they don't seem to ship here any more? Can I ask the GZ DIY brains trust for a recommendation for a good similar welding machine?

Requirements: single phase, 10A (or possibly 15A) max, would prefer multi-mode gas/gassless mig, tig and stick, bonus would be a plasma cutting function. Doesn't need a high duty cycle as it will almost entirely be for small jobs. I'd like to be able to weld up to about 4-5mm mild steel, 3mm stainless and maybe even try my hand at aluminium if possible. Flexible budget: around $1000 new, but also open to buying second hand.