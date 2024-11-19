kotuku4: I have an older install 4.9 kw 20 panels (2018) and I think it works just fine without a battery for my use case.



Yes I would prefer to have a battery, but can't see that it would pay back during the warranty or expected life span of the battery.





I suspect, because at the time a battery wouldn't have made economical sense due to cost.

Not sure how long ago you put your system in, but LiFePO4 is definitely worth considering now.

Let's see how well my math works out here, please correct me if I'm wrong...

The cost for 30KwH LiFePO4 battery (24KwH usable at 80% depth of discharge) for me was $7,000.

The suggested lifespan is 4000 cycles (at 1 cycle per day that's 4000 / 365 days = 11 years) However let's assume the battery will cycle more than once a day (more probable) and for ease of math let's say they last 7 years instead (so a cost of $1000 p.a. for batteries)

My power cost average over a year is about $400 per month or $4800 per year (yes I'm a heavy user, about 60kWh per day) Over 7 years that's $33,600.

Assume a conservative ~22c per kWh saving (when using battery) x 24kWh usable battery = $5.28 saved every cycle. At 4000 cycles x $5.28 is $21,120. Less the $7k cost of the batteries in the first place is about $14k savings over 7 years.

HOWEVER, that does assume the batteries are always getting charged using solar PV (free) which in reality isn't the case. So... if you can rate shift instead using the inverters "time of use" settings (eg: charge batteries using night rate which is generally 50% cheaper than peak rate) to then use batteries during peak times, and let's say half of the time we're charging from grid at night (50% of peak cost) and charging using solar (free) the other half of the time, then we're really saving half that $14k difference. So give or take a $7k savings over 7 years or $1k per year. Basically the cost of the batteries in the first place.

For me this is all helped further by home automation (home assistant) where I have control over WHEN I power things; basically to utilise PV or battery where possible during peak hours and PV or night rate for charging battery.

Added bonus is blackouts. I have my switchboard split with automatic EPS so if there is a power cut, the batteries will supply power to the lights and wall sockets (non-critical loads like the spa pool, pool pump, pool heat pump etc are on a different circuit)

Of course, this is all theoretical. It does also mean you will likely need to size your PV slightly larger - to cover your day load plus charge batteries. However solar installs are getting cheaper every year too (cost me about $21k for 8.5kW PV plus a hybrid inverter and EPS installed) There many variables involved. But then conversely energy prices are increasing annually also, not decreasing.

Generally speaking, even if a worse case scenario above there is still some wiggle room to get pay back or really really worst case I'm breaking even and getting the other benefits of having a battery