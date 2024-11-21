My old pool heat pump has packed up and I've been instructed to get it sorted for this summer.

The old one is 20-odd years old, so not worth repairing, so I'm looking for a replacement.

Current one is rated 28kW, I'll need to replace it with something that size.

I've spend a few hours online looking at what's around, there seems to be a huge number of brands I've never heard of, even some of the "names" some look to be direct Chinese imports with an ANZ skin.

Hayward is supposed to be a well known brand, but their installation manual is obviously translated from Chinese (as some characters remain), these may be great heaters, but worth twice as much as a lesser known brand? - Sunrain for example are half the price, but arn't fronted by a pool company.

I was hoping to spend circa $10k on a new one, but have seen pricing ranging from $8k to $20k (supply only).

I cant tell if this is just massive markup, or if there is significant difference between brands.

Hoping someone here can provide insight, or advise which are the good ones

Cheers

dave

(I've looked at solar in the past, wont work for me here)