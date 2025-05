So, our Sparky ran a 32 amp cable for our new induction, though my home office in the roof space, using existing light holes, to pull it through.

Since then, my Speaker System, which has a 2am fuse, has blown it's fuse and one of the two lights he removed to run the cable, before reinstating, turned off suddenly, and is now flicking like the old flouros with a faulty starter.

Is there much chance the new cable is causing a problem, or is it just bad luck?