I was asking a gas fitter who was at my house on another job if I needed that expertise to remove a gas hob and install an induction one. He said a gas fitter is needed to remove the gas hob as they have to tap off the gas line and certify it's not leaking. Then because induction hobs use more current than is provided by a normal outlet, I might need new heavier gauge wiring. I do have an electric oven in that location and I would have thought if the wiring can handle an oven, it should be able to handle the induction hob though I might not want to have all elements on at the same time while roasting something.