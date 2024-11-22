Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do you need special grade wiring for an induction hob?
lchiu7

6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317868 22-Nov-2024 10:32
I was asking a gas fitter who was at my house on another job if I needed that expertise to remove a gas hob and install an induction one. He said a gas fitter is needed to remove the gas hob as they have to tap off the gas line and certify it's not leaking. Then because induction hobs use more current than is provided by a normal outlet, I might need new heavier gauge wiring. I do have an electric oven in that location and I would have thought if the wiring can handle an oven, it should be able to handle the induction hob though I might not want to have all elements on at the same time while roasting something.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

random173
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3311818 22-Nov-2024 11:18
There's some good discussion on an old thread here: Electrical work needed for induction hob?

 

They are high power draw, like an oven (32A?), so need to consider that.

 
 
 
 

Goosey
2777 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3311829 22-Nov-2024 12:06
Either way, you will need a sparky to check exisiting wiring and most likely replace the cable run and plugs etc.

 

 

richms
27985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311831 22-Nov-2024 12:37
If the place was built with gas then there will only be a normal power point to run the ignitor, so yeah you will need some new wiring, if the board is old noone will touch it so that becomes something to upgrade, then you find there are problems with the old other wiring that is making the RCDs trip that needs to be sorted and then you are at a full rewire.




Richard rich.ms



Kickinbac
414 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311833 22-Nov-2024 12:42
Usually you need a 32 Amp circuit for the oven and another 32 Amp circuit for an induction hob. That's what happened in our house when we did our kitchen. 

 

You'll need the specs for the induction hob and talk to your electrician. 

 

 

lchiu7

6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3311834 22-Nov-2024 12:45
Thanks for all the responses.  If I need to run wiring to where the hob is, then it's likely not going to be a starter.  I will stick with the gas hob.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

Scott3
3926 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3311836 22-Nov-2024 12:50
lchiu7:

 

I was asking a gas fitter who was at my house on another job if I needed that expertise to remove a gas hob and install an induction one. He said a gas fitter is needed to remove the gas hob as they have to tap off the gas line and certify it's not leaking. Then because induction hobs use more current than is provided by a normal outlet, I might need new heavier gauge wiring. I do have an electric oven in that location and I would have thought if the wiring can handle an oven, it should be able to handle the induction hob though I might not want to have all elements on at the same time while roasting something.

 



Depends what the current wiring is (Look at your breaker board, and tell us the size of your oven breaker, something like 16A). Your gas fitter is likely correct.

Typical (built in style) electric oven's draw 16 Amps max.

Special low current induction cooktops are available that draw 19.1A, which are designed for drop in replacements for ceramic cooktops with with existing 2.5mm^2 (20A breaker wiring).

My 60cm four element induction cooktop is the regular model, and max draw is just under 32A. Previously we had the 16A oven & 16A ceramic cooktop sharing a wire and a 32A breaker. This wire is now dedicated to the induction cooktop and we ran a new wire (20A breaker) to power the oven.

And 90cm units that draw 48A are on the market.


And induction hobs are typically wired in with screw terminals. A domestic socket is only 10A, so not enough to run a multi element induction cooktop.

