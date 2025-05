lchiu7: I was asking a gas fitter who was at my house on another job if I needed that expertise to remove a gas hob and install an induction one. He said a gas fitter is needed to remove the gas hob as they have to tap off the gas line and certify it's not leaking. Then because induction hobs use more current than is provided by a normal outlet, I might need new heavier gauge wiring. I do have an electric oven in that location and I would have thought if the wiring can handle an oven, it should be able to handle the induction hob though I might not want to have all elements on at the same time while roasting something.

Depends what the current wiring is (Look at your breaker board, and tell us the size of your oven breaker, something like 16A). Your gas fitter is likely correct.Typical (built in style) electric oven's draw 16 Amps max.Special low current induction cooktops are available that draw 19.1A, which are designed for drop in replacements for ceramic cooktops with with existing 2.5mm^2 (20A breaker wiring).My 60cm four element induction cooktop is the regular model, and max draw is just under 32A. Previously we had the 16A oven & 16A ceramic cooktop sharing a wire and a 32A breaker. This wire is now dedicated to the induction cooktop and we ran a new wire (20A breaker) to power the oven.And 90cm units that draw 48A are on the market.And induction hobs are typically wired in with screw terminals. A domestic socket is only 10A, so not enough to run a multi element induction cooktop.