Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYShelly Setup for Dual HWCs
ashtonaut

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317877 22-Nov-2024 23:59
Send private message

I run Home Assistant at home, and want to properly integrate my hot water heating, ideally also with HWC energy monitoring.

I have two electric hot water cylinders, one 3kW, and one 2kW. Each is on its own 16A breaker. I want to have independent control of each unit through HA so I can set custom heating schedules, boost when I need it, etc, and know how much power they are using.

I’d like to mount the gear on the DIN rails in my switchboard (by electrician).

What hardware is recommended here?

A Shelly Pro 4 PM looks like it can handle the switching without needing a contactor, and it will also give me power monitoring of the loads, plus an extra 2 channels for ‘other stuff’ later on. Potentially an issue that it recommends only 10A per channel even though it’s rated for 16A.
https://www.lykalyte.co.nz/products/shelly-pro-4pm

I assume an alternative of 2 x Shelly Pro PM would also do the trick. These appear to be able to do 16A each no issues.
https://www.lykalyte.co.nz/products/shelly-pro-1pm



Or another alternative, the Shelly Pro 2PM?
https://www.smarthome.com.au/product/shelly-pro-2pm-double-relay/

Can someone please confirm (or not) that I’m thinking along the correct lines here? Am I fine without using a separate contactor, particularly for the larger load?

Create new topic
chimera
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312254 23-Nov-2024 20:42
Send private message

Just had my sparky install this on Friday (amongst other clean up) to do exactly the same thing, control HWC power and read wattage.

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mqE3DHt

Bought the 40A breakers


 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
ashtonaut

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312255 23-Nov-2024 20:57
Send private message

Your sparky was OK installing kit from Aliexpress? I’m the first to purchase stuff from there but I get nervous with 240V kit…

SomeoneSomewhere
1760 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3312256 23-Nov-2024 20:57
Send private message

Rip that out; sparky should probably have refused to install it. 



chimera
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312262 23-Nov-2024 22:09
Send private message

I was waiting for the highly generic “it’s from China, rip it out” statement

If you’re that concerned go buy the EXACT same product from Dick Smith NZ

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/oakwoodhousedecor-tuya-wifi-intelligent-circuit-breaker-wireless-remotes-control-switch-mobilephone-app-remotes-viewing-is32319-5-889-1450242321

lxsw20
3515 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3312266 23-Nov-2024 22:42
Send private message

"This product is sold by a third-party seller and they are responsible for their product, the content of their listing and any exchanges of return of their product."

 

 

 

It's actually not sold by Dick Smith, its a 3rd party. Bet you any money its not certified to be used in NZ. 

 

 

 

It's your house/family at the end of the day, if you're happy with it, so be it. 

chimera
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312267 23-Nov-2024 22:53
Send private message

I’m happy with it

Had plenty of Chinese home automation products in past 15 years that haven’t caused me any issues

SomeoneSomewhere
1760 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3312271 24-Nov-2024 06:01
Send private message

Only has to happen once.



ashtonaut

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312272 24-Nov-2024 06:07
Send private message

I’ve got no interest in arguing about whether what you got is safe or not 😀

However, it looks like it’s a Zigbee product, I’m looking for a solution that is either direct wifi or ethernet, hence the Shelly products.

I guess I could always purchase the Pro 2 PM, monitor temps carefully, and if I’m not happy, get it changed to drive an external contractor for one or both of the HWCs, and accept if I do that I lose power monitoring.

Does anyone have a recommendation for a contractor that can be driven by a Shelly relay, does 16A, and has a physical on/off/auto switch?

chimera
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312632 25-Nov-2024 10:51
Send private message

Just followed up with sparky about the Aliexpress breaker, he said there is another RCD / MCB used that then feeds to the aliexpress one.

 

I think that means it must be...

 

POWER -->  RCD --> MCB --> TONGOU --> HWC

 

 

chimera
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312797 25-Nov-2024 17:15
Send private message

ashtonaut: 
However, it looks like it’s a Zigbee product, I’m looking for a solution that is either direct wifi or ethernet, hence the Shelly products.

 

They do both WiFi or Zigbee

 

It may not be your level of risk appetite, but wiring like I've mentioned above may provide a bit more peace of mind

 

 

ashtonaut

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3321758 17-Dec-2024 22:15
Send private message

Just to close this out, I ended up getting a Shelly Pro 4 PM in their Black Friday sale ($161NZD including shipping). Shelly provided me with Aussie compliance documentation, and my sparky installed it. Only using 2 channels for now with one HWC on each channel. Took all of 5 minutes to update firmware and get it into HA, then another 5 mins to get some timer automations set up for overnight water heating. Very pleased with the device. Having physical control from within the switchboard with a small LCD display is an added bonus.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright