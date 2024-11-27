turtleattacks

It's going to be a very interesting liquidation process for sure. I expect will feature in 'text books'.

Who actually owns the kit installed? I assume SolarZero state they own the panel until paid for (20 year contract term completes). I then suspect the company SolarZero purchase the panels from have a similar clause, that they own all products until paid in full.

The value of the kit installed is going to be cents on the dollar as it's all second hand kit now, so assume next to no value so limited benefit to roll trucks to 'repossess' the installed kit on houses.

Assume the kit is all installed using borrowed funds, backed by the 'assets' installed on houses, and the 'value' of the loan - refer to sub-prime market lessons.