Wood Screws - Understanding label on packaging
alisam

#317933 28-Nov-2024 11:43
I have looked online but have confused myself as to what the numbers mean on the packaging label for screws.

 

For example (obviously I understand the 'mm' information).:

 

A) 10-8 x 100mm           <-- Presumably 10 signifies 10G. What does the 8 signify?

 

B) 10G x 50mm

 

C) 10G x 65mm TPI 10   <-- I understand TPI means 'Threads per Inch'

 

What does 10G mean?

 

 

 

One overseas web site (What size is a 10g screw?) says:

 

A 10 gauge screw is approximately 4.17 mm thick. This is a bit thicker than ⅛ inches, which is 3.175 mm. One of the most common sizes of screws, 10 gauge screws are used in a variety of applications, from light construction to home repair projects.

 

10 gauge screws are often used for fastening drywall, framing, and plywood, as well as for anchoring outdoor fixtures such as mailboxes and swings. The head of the screw measures at 4.93 mm and the thread diameter can range from 4.5 mm to 4.7 mm.

 

 

 

But this NZ site (Screw-Diameters-Pilot-Holes-230309.pdf) says:

 

 

If anyone knows of a good screw chart for New Zealand, a link would be useful.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3313769 28-Nov-2024 11:51
10G = 10 gauge, which refs the diameter of the screw.

 

Just found this Bunnings page. Haven’t read it right through yet but looks very good.

 

Googled and found this which indicates that 10-8 means 10 gauge with 8 threads per inch. I’ve used those screws without realising what the 8 meant.




richms
  #3313775 28-Nov-2024 12:07
Wood screw gauges are the stupidest thing ever and I have no idea why local fastener companies persist with them. Almost as stupid as selling stainless outdoor rated "chipboard" screws.

 

The numbering goes the wrong way to be a gauge measurement and there isn't the usual change in area that gauge represents in them.

 

The wonderful thing with anything that uses gauge is the wide range of tables that you can choose from and still be wrong. Particularly wire diameters where many people will apply the AWG measurements to any metal and then act surprised when plate gauges are different numbers to them.




mdf

mdf
  #3313780 28-Nov-2024 12:18
richms:

 

Wood screw gauges are the stupidest thing ever...

 

 

I agree, but just want to give an honourable mention to nail gauges in the stupid contest.



alisam

  #3313785 28-Nov-2024 12:43
Came across this diagram.

 

So when 4G = Diameter = 2.9mm [Bunnings] (or 2.84mm in the NZ chart above). Then the 'Diameter' is also referred to as the 'Major Diameter'. Do we all agree?

 




neb

neb
  #3313868 28-Nov-2024 17:23
Does it matter much though?  For bolts where you need to get the right diameter and thread pitch it's important, but for wood screws the only two things I've ever needed to check are "about the right length" and "SS/not SS".

