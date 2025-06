I have a bunch of cheap Xiaomi temperature sensors from China with the PvvX firmware flashed, integrated with Home Assistant. They're all SKU NUN4106CN. The model appears to be LYWSD03MMC on the version I have, not sure about the PBTech version.

PBTech sells this model, NUN4126GL. Does anyone know if these can be flashed with PvvX and connected to HA? The PvvX docs only mention the Chinese model, but says it supports a few different hardware versions.