Gurezaemon:

We recently had Aqualoc supplied by Sicco Floor Design installed in a rental by our builder/neighbour. Product is great, waterproof hybrid planks with attached 1.5mm backing underlay. Price was very good, and our neighbour has used it on his own house and rental.

I watched it being installed and there are a few tips and tricks for things that would probably catch out first time installers, for any of these floor products.

Measuring the width of rooms it is being installed in and calculate to make sure you don't end up with a very narrow last strip, ie make sure you end up with at least half a plank wide each side.

Lots of measuring/marking/double checking to cut out notches to fit around the doorway trims. A renovator tool works very well.

The floor does expand and shrink with temperature so either the skirting board has to be undercut to slide the planks under, or carefully pried off and reinstalled on top of the new planks. If pried off cut the pin nails off flush at the back of the skirting boards rather than trying to tap out, ends up with much less damage.

Planks interlock so need to be staggered on each row. Some places they will have to be glued down as there is just no way to click both the side connector and end connector in at the same time so the end connectors need to cut off and butt joined and glued.

Getting the first full length of planks in place, fitted around the doorways and perfectly straight, took as much time as it took to lay the rest of the width of a hallway. Tack the planks (where covered later by skirting) or pack behind to maintain straightness until at least 3 rows have been installed, as planks won't interlock properly later on if not straight at the start. Amazing how many walls are not perfectly straight!