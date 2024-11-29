Gurezaemon:

We're looking at putting in some floating flooring for the kitchen, dining room, and hall. Options are an MDF type thing (around 10 mm thick) with a melamine upper surface, or a hybrid type (around 5 mm thick) backed thing with a 1-mm rubber backer. We plan to do the installation ourselves.
The room currently has elderly (but decent condition) vinyl, which I REALLY do not want to have to remove. There are concerns of asbestos, never mind likely days of work involved. Underneath all this is chipboard. Both the MDF and hybrid types seem OK over existing vinyl.
Things I'm interested in are:
-Resistance to sunlight - half of the dining room gets pretty intense Northland sun
-Amount of expansion and contraction - laterally and longitudinally
-Waterproofing - fine verses spills (MDF) or can handle being drenched (hybrid)
I'm sure the group mind has thoughts on different types - I'd love to hear input from people who aren't trying to sell me their particular line - personal experiences please!