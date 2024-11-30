I've just got a replacement oven and its pretty much identical to our old one just a later model. They're both double ovens with a gas cooktop. The only problem is that the new one came with a 3 pin oven plug and our wall socket is a PDL 4 Pin.

My understanding that while not full three phase power it is 240v three phase with L1/L2/L3 and an Earth?

This is how the old oven is wired and the terminal block diagram from the manual

And this is the new oven, currently wired in single phase (red circle), but Im pretty sure it needs to be three phases for the four pin plug.

What I can work out by looking at the original oven is which of the Blue/Red/White wires is L1/L2/L3 so I can fit to the terminal block of the new oven. I'll obviously have to move the shunt on 4/5 to 3/4

The original oven terminal block diagram just list each page as L and they aren't numbered like the new diagram.

The other confusing thing is that there is no internal wiring connected to three on the new oven terminal block, only 4, so I suspect the shunt isn't even required.

I notice the the old oven says 20A whereas the new over says 25A, but the switch board has two 20a breakers marked range. Also odd the the 4 pin PDL plug is rated to 32a.

Anyone have any ideas before I call a sparky?