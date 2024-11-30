Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYFour PIN Oven Plug (3 phase V3?)
dimsim

842 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317954 30-Nov-2024 21:13
Send private message

I've just got a replacement oven and its pretty much identical to our old one just a later model. They're both double ovens with a gas cooktop. The only problem is that the new one came with a 3 pin oven plug and our wall socket is a PDL 4 Pin.

 

My understanding that while not full three phase power it is 240v three phase with L1/L2/L3 and an Earth?

 

This is how the old oven is wired and the terminal block diagram from the manual

 

 

And this is the new oven, currently wired in single phase (red circle), but Im pretty sure it needs to be three phases for the four pin plug.

 

 

What I can work out by looking at the original oven is which of the Blue/Red/White wires is L1/L2/L3 so I can fit to the terminal block of the new oven. I'll obviously have to move the shunt on 4/5 to 3/4

 

The original oven terminal block diagram just list each page as L and they aren't numbered like the new diagram.

 

The other confusing thing is that there is no internal wiring connected to three on the new oven terminal block, only 4, so I suspect the shunt isn't even required.

 

I notice the the old oven says 20A whereas the new over says 25A, but the switch board has two 20a breakers marked range. Also odd the the 4 pin PDL plug is rated to 32a.

 

Anyone have any ideas before I call a sparky?

Create new topic
tweake
2305 posts

Uber Geek


  #3314496 30-Nov-2024 22:08
Send private message

call a sparky. you may have a two phase setup. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
sir1963
3226 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3314499 30-Nov-2024 22:37
Send private message

WRONG.

 

The 4 pin plug is if you have 2 phases + N + E

 

Please get a registered electrician to wire this up for you, for a start your insurance will remain valid.

dimsim

842 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314986 1-Dec-2024 21:01
Send private message

Sparky it is, thanks for your input @tweake and @sir1963



SomeoneSomewhere
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3315010 2-Dec-2024 01:14
Send private message

Yeah, I flip-flop over thinking we're too strict on DIY, but if you think we have 220-240V three phase, you definitely shouldn't be near it.

 

It doesn't help that whoever wired the previous oven didn't mark the neutral as such, and perhaps didn't actually follow any of the wiring diagrams. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright