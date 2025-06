Separate cables to the outdoor lights and the sensor for them so you can easily have them live all the time if you want to put smart ones in that are not on switched power.

power to the eaves if you might want to put in some festoon or similar lights.

15A to where you may have a portable spa pool.

Power to where BBQ etc is for outdoor fridge etc and a meat spit, electric cook top etc.

Data to anywhere you may want a camera - that means ANYWHERE, not just a couple of places.

If you may want landscape lighting later, then a location for the power supply that is out of the way and has power to it both switched and unswitched to allow for smart lighting.

Do you need to cable out to a gate?