Does anyone own a Yale YDM7220 Smart mortice lock?
AlDrag

#317978 3-Dec-2024 16:00
Instead of getting a deadbolt to childproof my door, thinking about replacing my Schlage Ease s2 with a https://www.shopyalehome.co.nz/aanz-b2c-ydm7220-nz.
I don't care for the fingerprint reader, but the other features are neat, it's a mortice lock, it supports zigbee and it has a child-proof (not really full proof) inside lever which might negate needing a deadbolt addition. My Schlage lock also can't be communicated to via my phone or home assistant, maybe I don't care though...

 

I just can't find any user reviews about this lock.

mdf

mdf
  #3315559 3-Dec-2024 17:31
It doesn't really help but I have the YDM3109 mortise lock and its awesome; by far the best smart lock I've bought. I can thoroughly recommend the team at Keyless. They've got the one you're interested in and I believe they would give you honest advice.

 
 
 
 

AlDrag

  #3315561 3-Dec-2024 17:32
mdf:

It doesn't really help but I have the YDM3109 mortise lock and its awesome; by far the best smart lock I've bought. I can thoroughly recommend the team at Keyless. They've got the one you're interested in and I believe they would give you honest advice.



They're the exact guys I've been in contact with haha. They've already given a quote.

timbosan
  #3318708 10-Dec-2024 09:49
Another "not exactly what you are looking at" reply, but I have a Yale Unity, specifically because it NOT a deadbolt smart lock, but has a handle.  I run HomeKit and its great and would recommend them.



AlDrag

  #3318709 10-Dec-2024 09:52
Well I've ordered the Yale YDM7220 from Pbtech, as Keyless is unfortunately closed now for the holiday.
So going to try see if I can find someone to install it for me before the break!

AlDrag

  #3330964 13-Jan-2025 13:38
So I finally got the lock installed and am pretty happy with it.

However there seems to be a lot of slop in the door now. I'm pretty sure it wasn't like this before. Is this normal for a mortice lock?

 

Video here https://streamable.com/7kfh7b (excuse my son having fun in the background haha).

 

mdf

mdf
  #3330980 13-Jan-2025 15:10
No, it's not normal for mortise locks. It's the latch rather than the deadbolt that determines the fit of the door (and so any play or rattle). Which should generally be the same as a non-mortise lock. Did you get any other striker plates (the bit that goes on the door frame) in the box? Otherwise you can add (thicker) weather stripping to the door frame.

AlDrag

  #3330981 13-Jan-2025 15:14
mdf:

 

No, it's not normal for mortise locks. It's the latch rather than the deadbolt that determines the fit of the door (and so any play or rattle). Which should generally be the same as a non-mortise lock. Did you get any other striker plates (the bit that goes on the door frame) in the box? Otherwise you can add (thicker) weather stripping to the door frame.

 

 

Yea that strike plate in the picture was included in the box. I paid a company to install it, as I didn't have mortise lock before, thus required cutting in the door.

 

Based on the picture, looks like they have made the latch hole in the strike plate bigger for some reason....ok, if not normal, I'll contact the company and complain.

 

Thank you.



Andib
  #3330982 13-Jan-2025 15:15
I'm not sure about the YDM7220 but we have the YDM3109A and while it's a good lock, be aware that the the "Child Safety" feature is a stretch to be called that. It took about 30 seconds for my 3 year old to figure out she needed to push in the button while opening the handle to open the door.  
We're currently on the hunt for a more secure smart option.

AlDrag

  #3330983 13-Jan-2025 15:20
Andib:

 

I'm not sure about the YDM7220 but we have the YDM3109A and while it's a good lock, be aware that the the "Child Safety" feature is a stretch to be called that. It took about 30 seconds for my 3 year old to figure out she needed to push in the button while opening the handle to open the door.  
We're currently on the hunt for a more secure smart option.

 

 

Yea I agree. Our toddler is just 2 at the moment, but you're right. He'll figure it out eventually and probably without us realising...which is a scary thought.

 

In terms of single door locks, there is no other more secure option except installing a deadbolt up high.

mdf

mdf
  #3331002 13-Jan-2025 17:05
AlDrag:

 

Yea that strike plate in the picture was included in the box. I paid a company to install it, as I didn't have mortise lock before, thus required cutting in the door.

 

Based on the picture, looks like they have made the latch hole in the strike plate bigger for some reason....ok, if not normal, I'll contact the company and complain.

 

Thank you.

 

 

I've just gotten home and checked mine (Yale mortise, but different model number). I've got the curved fillets on both sides of the striker plate. It doesn't rattle at all. Did they cut your striker plate? Is that what the little notch is as the top of the latch hole? 

AlDrag

  #3331006 13-Jan-2025 17:09
mdf:

 

I've just gotten home and checked mine (Yale mortise, but different model number). I've got the curved fillets on both sides of the striker plate. It doesn't rattle at all. Did they cut your striker plate? Is that what the little notch is as the top of the latch hole? 

 

 

Thanks for checking. Definitely been cut, as the edge is rough. You can tell based on the cut that came off the edge of the top.

 

F sake, ever since been buying my first home everyone I seem to hire seems to cut corners.

