I’ve been buying DIY tools for nearly 60 years and have pretty much always bought very good quality stuff from top brand names - but I need to ask this question.

Our son, 37, is a keen DIYer and is showing some great inherited genes. I’m helping him build a collection of tools by buying him tools at birthdays and Christmas. I have no idea whether Bunnings’ Craftright brand is any good. e.g. I want to get him several ‘quick-release’ clamps. Do I need to get him Irwin or similar (as I have myself) or are Craftright okay? Not just clamps - that brand in general. On the basis of ‘you get what you pay for’, I’ve always shied away from Craftright but maybe don’t need to.

I guess the same question goes for Number 8 brand at M10.