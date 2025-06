dantheperson: The aliexpress link had two sizes, the 15W 303mm length one matches the one in the spa. But how do you know it really works without exposing yourself to UVC?

Ah, right you are. I was looking at "Product Dimensions" which listed just the one length.

As for "how do you know it works?": There are two parts to that good question. First, "is it working at all?"

There is some visible light emitted from the tube but yeah, you don't want to be exposed to UVC (or stare at it) for any length of time, but a miniscule bit of indirect light that escapes for a second or two probably isn't going to cause burns or cancer. But if you want to check it I'd recommend wearing a good pair of sunglasses and covering exposed skin just to be safe:

Once properly installed, switch it on and see if you can see a faint purple glow from the end cap that goes over the plug. There's usually a tiny bit of leakage (at least on the two systems I've seen). If not, just open it a tiny crack.

However the bigger question with getting a cheap bulb is the quality of the UVC it produces, ie. "Is it effective?". Is it producing light at the right wavelength? Is it producing enough to be effective? And will it continue producing for as long as the original? Those are questions that you'd need a UVC dosimeter and a bunch of to tests to accurately measure.