Solar Christmas Lights - on during the day?
Goosey

#318017 7-Dec-2024 10:29
Folks, 

 

 

 

Solar Christmas Lights 25m (the standard stuff you get from the red shed)

 

  • Few years old
  • last year, I repaired a broken wire 
  • this year, I soldered that same wire as the trusty tape failed
  • This year, I removed the AA rechargeable and charged it with my charger (but only to about 80%)

now, it’s flashing away even though the suns clearly shining on the solar panel !

 

am I right in thinking the solar panel connection is buggered and it’s just working off the stored battery at the moment  (I did see a flimsy wire but there’s not enough length to solder that from where it enters the housing.

 

 

 

yes I know I should just bin the thing, but I had already placed onto the tree and the family has come along and now decorated said tree.  (Same tree also has another set of solar lights on it plus another set of mains powered lights, so I’m not overly fussed but it just annoys me).

 


edit: I do suppose if I desoldered the wire I think it’s the problem, soldered on an extension it could breathe it new life and then after Christmas….bin it.

 

 

 

and yeh, I’m leaning towards just giving up…  prefer not to have a fire but with an AA NiCad which also feels like it’s on its way out….I think the risk is low.  (The solar panel is outside).

 

 

Goosey

  #3317817 7-Dec-2024 15:51
After some deliberation, I’ve figured out the solar panel is the issue.

 

when you lightly press it, the sensor kicks in and the lights turn off in the sunlight.

 

dont know if the light press is related to the flimsy wire.  I’m saying that, it seems the flimsy wire is like foil…runs thru the panel and then connects to the circuit board by a wire.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Goosey

  #3317908 7-Dec-2024 21:51
And after some fiddling (smacking the panel a couple of times),  I think it’s fixed (for now).

 

 

 

when fiddling, I had the battery out again and this time when the unit was “off” and I left it “off”.

 

it sat in the sun all day until I switched it “on” and now it seems to be behaving and recognises “day” and “night”.

 


see what happens tomorrow night (see if it recharges).

 

 

 

 

neb

neb
  #3317911 7-Dec-2024 22:42
Goosey: am I right in thinking the solar panel connection is buggered and it’s just working off the stored battery at the moment  (I did see a flimsy wire but there’s not enough length to solder that from where it enters the housing.

 

All of the solar-powered lights of this kind, typically driveway/garden path lights, have the same circuitry, if the panel voltage is higher than the battery voltage it goes into the battery, if the battery voltage is higher than the panel voltage it comes out of the battery and into the LED.  They all claim to have charging circuits but there isn't one, just a Shottky blocking diode.  So I'd say look at the cells, and the connection from the cells to the "charging" cuircuit.



Goosey

  #3318069 8-Dec-2024 17:54
Thanks Neb

Yeh, thought about the panel voltage vs battery also.
Seems like it’s fixed and charging now.
- suspect my simple act of removing the battery again whilst the unit was off and then waited a bit and reinstalled it etc, worked and reset the state of the circuit. (It probably got upset when I was soldering the wire back in broad daylight).

Maybe…. Maybe just luck. Or the heat of the sun melted back whatever was loose in said panel….

Hah.

