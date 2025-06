I've got a few meters of D-shaped cable duct from Bunnings, like this one here D-Line cable duct that I'm planning to use to route/conceal audio and Ethernet cables in the lounge.

The lounge is a standard affair - black carpeted floor and white moulding.

Question - should I place the duct on the wall, on top of the moulding, or along the floor glued to the moulding itself?

Basically: