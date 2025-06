+1 for Pony Jorgensen's, I've got a bunch of those and they're good value for the price. If you're in Orkland there was a place up in Silverdale that was selling them relatively cheaply a couple of years back.

However, if it's for a one-off where you don't want to buy a pile of clamps just for that job what about using traditional clamping methods like... not sure what they're called, wedge clamps? Build a U-shaped setup from scrap timber slightly wider than you need to clamp with one of the end pieces cut at an angle, then drive a wedge cut at the same angle in between it and the workpiece to apply clamping pressure. Or can you use band clamps?