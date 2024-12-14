Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYPossible to run this battery clock from mains power?
geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


#318092 14-Dec-2024 11:56
The clock is a Marathon digital (wall or desk mount). Canadian design, made in ROC. It runs on two conventional 'C' size 1.5v batteries.

 

The display has optional illumination - I've turned this on so I can see the clock in the dark. It shuts off in daylight.

 

Problem is that the batteries are short-lived. Battery replacement cost is one factor, though small, but the worst aspect is that the digital display has to be reset each time the batteries are changed. Obviously I could use rechargeable batteries, but the display reset is the most annoying part.

 

My question: Would it be possible to run the clock on 240v, via a suitable transformer? If it's feasible I can solder the terminals OK.

 

PS: The Marathon outfit was no help. I suggested that a small amount of ram to hold the display data would be useful, but they're apparently abandoning the clock business to concentrate on watches.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government President.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

larknz
1757 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 366

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320426 14-Dec-2024 12:28
The supply would have to be D.C. Any 3v power supply should run it. Of course if the power went off you would have to reset the clock.



SirHumphreyAppleby
2871 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1808


  #3320427 14-Dec-2024 12:30
Sure. I chopped off the end of a USB cable and connected my cheap soap dispenser up to an old USB charger. I just shoved the wires in without soldering :)

 

So long as the voltage is correct and the wall wart can deliver sufficient current, it should be fine.

MadEngineer
4381 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2375

Trusted

  #3320430 14-Dec-2024 12:45
Amazon.com: tegongse LR14 C Battery Eliminator USB Power Supply Replace 1 to 4pcs 1.5V C Cell Battery : Home & Kitchen




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320575 14-Dec-2024 17:09
geekIT: My question: Would it be possible to run the clock on 240v, via a suitable transformer? If it's feasible I can solder the terminals OK.

 

If you want to avoid soldering, you can also get empty head batteries from your favourite crapvendor that slot into existing battery compartments and allow you to run wires out to an external power supply.  I recall even seeing them locally recently, at least for the AA size, maybe PB Tech or Jaycar.

 

Edited to add: Not sure how common that term is, an empty battery casing that makes contact with the metal plates at each end but isn't an actual battery.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320576 14-Dec-2024 17:10
geekIT: The clock is a Marathon digital (wall or desk mount). [...] Problem is that the batteries are short-lived.

 

So it's not really a Marathon clock but more a Zimmer-frame-walk clock?

SomeoneSomewhere
1823 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1034

Lifetime subscriber

  #3320587 14-Dec-2024 17:52
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Sure. I chopped off the end of a USB cable and connected my cheap soap dispenser up to an old USB charger. I just shoved the wires in without soldering :)

 

So long as the voltage is correct and the wall wart can deliver sufficient current, it should be fine.

 

 

 

 

USB (5V) is probably too high voltage for two cells, but anywhere from about 2.4 to 3.3V should be fine.

 

 

 

5V via either a linear regulator or 3x diodes in series would probably be fine. 

geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


  #3320682 15-Dec-2024 09:48
MadEngineer:

 

Amazon.com: tegongse LR14 C Battery Eliminator USB Power Supply Replace 1 to 4pcs 1.5V C Cell Battery : Home & Kitchen

 

 

Thanks for the tip. I wasn't aware that these gizmos existed. 




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government President.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
4381 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2375

Trusted

  #3320924 15-Dec-2024 19:32
I should add that I've not purchased that item before so can't recommend it but should help to find what you're after.  'Battery eliminator' is what you'll want to search for.

 

The listing has four options to choose from, if that's not obvious.  I'd check the voltage of any such cheaptastic device before connecting it.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

