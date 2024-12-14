The clock is a Marathon digital (wall or desk mount). Canadian design, made in ROC. It runs on two conventional 'C' size 1.5v batteries.

The display has optional illumination - I've turned this on so I can see the clock in the dark. It shuts off in daylight.

Problem is that the batteries are short-lived. Battery replacement cost is one factor, though small, but the worst aspect is that the digital display has to be reset each time the batteries are changed. Obviously I could use rechargeable batteries, but the display reset is the most annoying part.

My question: Would it be possible to run the clock on 240v, via a suitable transformer? If it's feasible I can solder the terminals OK.

PS: The Marathon outfit was no help. I suggested that a small amount of ram to hold the display data would be useful, but they're apparently abandoning the clock business to concentrate on watches.