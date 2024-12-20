Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slowly working on regibbing the ceilings. I have two bedrooms left to do . I've installed downlights through out the house . The two bedrooms left are the kids and they have hue lights in their rooms. It seems hard to find light shades these days for battern lights. Any recommendations ? . It seems easier just to add downlights as well but then will no longer to be able to use any of the hue lights

You can buy hue down lights.



I saw that I find recessed lights pretty bland was hoping a better looking alternative

It all depends on style and height of ceilings. Rice paper shades can be used with hue lights. You could also look at flush-mount dome lights 



That’s a good idea these look good, looking at new builds even the block AU Lots of pendant lights or recessed . Never been a fan of the look of the recessed ones 

 

https://misterlamp-auckland.com/products/auroraglobe?currency=NZD&variant=45364399866120&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&stkn=d94aa6387355&tw_source=google&tw_adid=&tw_campaign=21368756373&gad_source=4&gbraid=0AAAAA9TQ1eFEemeS8yZWFuD4tD9Sd-rBK&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI54PCzs-1igMVD6VmAh2qRx7lEAQYCyABEgJoCvD_BwE

