SomeoneSomewhere: This has been discussed previously, and the answer is the current metering code requires the lines company to meter and charge you for export and import on different phases. See e.g. this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=311834

Thanks, the key message I got from the discussion is covered by this sentence

Therefore, each revenue meter essentially has two counters per phase, one for import, one for export. Each counter can only ever count up. If you are exporting on one phase and importing on another, those counters will be increasing and you will be billed for import and credited for export in the given time period, even if the total power in the time period is zero.

I think I will need to set up some automation rules to ensure the EVSE never exceeds the power available on a single phase.