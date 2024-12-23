I have three phase power and solar.
If I have my car plugged in, charging on one phase which is importing a small amount of power, while the other two phases are exporting - does the meter offset so I get a small net export. Or does it (as I suspect) have two completely separate registers and charge me for the import (at 30 cents) while simultaneously crediting me for the export (at 17 cents) ?
NB: the inverter cannot see the connection that the car is plugged into so is not capable of increasing the supply to the phase with the car charger - they are 30m separate.