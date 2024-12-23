Hi all,

We're in the final design stages of our rebuild - plans are practically ready for BC application but we haven't pulled the trigger yet. We got some pricing back from the builder and it seems reasonable enough - bar a few minor things we've gone back for clarification on.

As part of the estimate they provided costs for a single heat pump (which I'd like to change to a full ducted HP) and solar system set up amongst other things - which got me thinking if there's any good reason why one would have them include it in the build price? I know you can get things like solar and full ducted systems installed post build by specialist installers.. so my question here is (apart from the obvious ease of installation/coordination during the build by our builder) is there any other reason to get things like this include in the build costs? Part of the costs provided by the builder includes P&G and a margin on top, so I guess we would 'save' this if we were to use a specialist installer for these systems - but is it even worth the effort here?

Would involve a bit of coordinating between builder, PM and installers if we got the builder to pull those costs. Not sure if it's worth the hassle? Are there any other items I should look into and question? Already know about PC Sums and trying to get the builder to lock those in.

Then there's also things like appliances the build has costed that I could probably source my self and save but is that being too nit picky?

Appreciate that the builder or PM would be our first point of contact - but just doing my bit first before going to them.

Would be interested to hear from those that have build recently and whether you just went with your builder for these or used separate specialist installers.. also would welcome any other tips/tricks I can use to bring costs down...

TIA.