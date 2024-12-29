Can somebody please tell me if this can be repaired? Or do I need to replace the whole window frame?
To me it looks like a pop-rivet was used for the hinge.
This is what the other side looks like.
It is a pop rivet. The trick is setting the rivet without locking the pivot solid. Maybe a paper shim that won't last.
Best way is to replace the hinges as a pair. Drill the rivets out and replace. Trying to successfully repair the pivot rivet is unlikely to work well.