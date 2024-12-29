Just a hypothetical question at this stage.
We have a 25m2 sleepout that has power that an electrician installed - there are 3 double sockets.
Would it be feasible to repurpose one of the double sockets to power a small heat pump?
Obviously the install wouldn’t be done by me but given a small heat pump is pulling less than 2400w/10A is this possible? The model I’m looking at is actually rated <1kw for heating and cooling power input.
BTW The circuit is rated for 15A (it was originally for a spa).