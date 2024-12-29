Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYHeat pump and existing electrical
tchart








#318243 29-Dec-2024 21:12
Just a hypothetical question at this stage.

We have a 25m2 sleepout that has power that an electrician installed - there are 3 double sockets.

Would it be feasible to repurpose one of the double sockets to power a small heat pump?

Obviously the install wouldn’t be done by me but given a small heat pump is pulling less than 2400w/10A is this possible? The model I’m looking at is actually rated <1kw for heating and cooling power input.

BTW The circuit is rated for 15A (it was originally for a spa).

SATTV






  #3326081 29-Dec-2024 22:16
When we had our first heatpump installed they wanted to do just that.
There was no way I or my wife would have had a power cord running down the wall.
So yes it is possible, ugly but doable..







 
 
 
 

tchart








  #3326084 29-Dec-2024 22:18
SATTV: When we had our first heatpump installed they wanted to do just that.
There was no way I or my wife would have had a power cord running down the wall.
So yes it is possible, ugly but doable..
John


Thanks! The sleepout is actually one of those wooden cabins and the sparky ran the conduit on the exterior wall (which isn’t visible) so it would be pretty tidy (excluding a hole where the socket was).

pih








  #3326085 29-Dec-2024 22:27
Yep, so long as the building has been wired to spec a smaller heat pump can be powered from the circuit, no problems. You probably don't even have to sacrifice a socket - they can just tap off the existing socket and you leave it in the wall.

 

Just make sure it's sized correctly for the space, insulation, etc. 25m² isn't big but it's also not tiny. Heat pump calculators online can help with correct sizing but best to get a good installer out to size it up for you. Even in the worst case a correctly sized unit for that area is probably fine to install on a 15A circuit.



Jaxson






  #3326090 29-Dec-2024 22:56
If it’s a wooden cabin then losses might be quite significant too.

I have a similar style cabin so keen to hear how this plays out for you.

tchart








  #3326097 30-Dec-2024 07:59
Jaxson: If it’s a wooden cabin then losses might be quite significant too.

I have a similar style cabin so keen to hear how this plays out for you.


The walls are 44mm so yes it could be an issue. The ceiling is insulated though, I built a cavity on the roof before installing long rung sheets.

It’s pretty cosy in winter with a small heater running but the main problem is in summer when it gets unbearably hot.

My home office is a smaller 10m2 one also suffers in summer. I have a portable AC vented out through the wall in the office and while not ice cold it makes it tolerable in summer.


Jaxson






  #3326105 30-Dec-2024 08:58
lol we sound very similar. I too built up the roof and packed with batts, and installed underfloor polystyrene panels.

Installed a full split system heat pump in the office (actually our bedroom) and it makes a huge difference.

Looking to review options for double glazing retrofit in select rooms of our house at some stage too.
But that’s for another day.

Interested to hear how a heat pump in the wooden cabin goes. Summer these things tend to get quite hot so would be nice.

