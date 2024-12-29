Yep, so long as the building has been wired to spec a smaller heat pump can be powered from the circuit, no problems. You probably don't even have to sacrifice a socket - they can just tap off the existing socket and you leave it in the wall.

Just make sure it's sized correctly for the space, insulation, etc. 25m² isn't big but it's also not tiny. Heat pump calculators online can help with correct sizing but best to get a good installer out to size it up for you. Even in the worst case a correctly sized unit for that area is probably fine to install on a 15A circuit.