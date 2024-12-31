I thought I saw a discussion about T-track here a few years ago but can't find anything now.

I am keen to do this - I'm sure a simple setup will transform my small bench. I should have done it years ago.

Not too concerned about the physical installation - that looks simple enough. More concerned about buying. The usual DIY outlets (Bunnings, M10 etc) don't sell it. I find that strange because I wouldn't have thought it's a niche product (pardon the pun 😀). Somewhat more specialist places like Machinery Warehouse and Carbatec sell track and a limited range of accessories - but they seem expensive for what is a fairly simple product.

Much cheaper options available via AliExpress and Temu - but then I'm concerned about the quality. i.e. I'm sure there's differing weight/thicknesses of the track. I want to buy quality - but if all the tracks are much the same, why pay more?

Would be grateful for advice and comments.

EDIT: Also a bit concerned about getting something long and thin - that needs to be kept straight - from China to here.