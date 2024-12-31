Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdvice on adding T-track to a workbench
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#318258 31-Dec-2024 08:37
Send private message quote this post

I thought I saw a discussion about T-track here a few years ago but can't find anything now.

 

I am keen to do this - I'm sure a simple setup will transform my small bench. I should have done it years ago.

 

Not too concerned about the physical installation - that looks simple enough. More concerned about buying. The usual DIY outlets (Bunnings, M10 etc) don't sell it. I find that strange because I wouldn't have thought it's a niche product (pardon the pun 😀). Somewhat more specialist places like Machinery Warehouse and Carbatec sell track and a limited range of accessories  - but they seem expensive for what is a fairly simple product.

 

Much cheaper options available via AliExpress and Temu - but then I'm concerned about the quality. i.e. I'm sure there's differing weight/thicknesses of the track. I want to buy quality - but if all the tracks are much the same, why pay more?

 

Would be grateful for advice and comments.

 

EDIT: Also a bit concerned about getting something long and thin - that needs to be kept straight - from China to here.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
k1w1k1d
1449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326484 31-Dec-2024 09:28
Send private message quote this post

I have bought some from this Trade Me seller. Quick delivery and good quality.

 

Listings from lzt | Trade Me

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3326896 1-Jan-2025 20:24
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

 

I have bought some from this Trade Me seller. Quick delivery and good quality.

 

Listings from lzt | Trade Me

 

 

Thanks for that - hadn’t thought to look on TM.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327553 4-Jan-2025 21:10
Send private message quote this post

I’m surprised there hasn’t been more input and comment here - must be more of a niche product than I thought. As mentioned, I thought I had seen earlier discussion on T-track here - but maybe not.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



k1w1k1d
1449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327558 4-Jan-2025 21:31
Send private message quote this post

Maybe geeks don't do much woodwork?

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327578 5-Jan-2025 04:23
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

 

Maybe geeks don't do much woodwork?

 

 

There’s plenty of evidence to the contrary in the ‘Home Workshop DIY’ forum.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

jonherries
1385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327599 5-Jan-2025 08:22
Send private message quote this post

I have some t-track that I havent installed, next to the router I havent used and the timber that is perennially waiting to be made into furniture which is next to the gaming pc, where I dont have time to play games, which is next to the 3d printer which I feel should be running 24/7 and isn't, which is next to my work computer…

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327600 5-Jan-2025 08:25
Send private message quote this post

Maybe people are not as familiar with T-track as I thought they might be. Here’s a brief video showing what it is.

 

There are lots of different clamp-type accessories that work with it. The toggle clamps shown in the video are only one type. I’ve learnt that many larger workshop tools - like table saws and router tables - have T-tracks built-in to support fences, jigs, stops, feather-boards and so on.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Bung
6293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3327605 5-Jan-2025 09:08
Send private message quote this post

eracode: Much cheaper options available via AliExpress and Temu - but then I'm concerned about the quality. i.e. I'm sure there's differing weight/thicknesses of the track. I want to buy quality - but if all the tracks are much the same, why pay more?

 

 

All tracks aren't necessarily the same. 

 

https://powertecproducts.com/blog/four-types-of-ttracks/?srsltid=AfmBOopUzfUZ4DNaU-jUOBfV9iaekXE_pVd5Ekd78MnRobrHReqEUmIM

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327663 5-Jan-2025 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Bung:

 

eracode: Much cheaper options available via AliExpress and Temu - but then I'm concerned about the quality. i.e. I'm sure there's differing weight/thicknesses of the track. I want to buy quality - but if all the tracks are much the same, why pay more?

 

 

All tracks aren't necessarily the same. 

 

https://powertecproducts.com/blog/four-types-of-ttracks/?srsltid=AfmBOopUzfUZ4DNaU-jUOBfV9iaekXE_pVd5Ekd78MnRobrHReqEUmIM

 

 

Yes - I want to use the standard US/imperial track which is 3/4” x 3/8”. My intended query was whether anyone had experience with that and whether there are different qualities of track with those parameters. I guess not because it’s so simple. Differences are whether the track comes with or without pre-drilled countersunk mounting holes etc.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

mdf

mdf
3477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3327776 5-Jan-2025 12:08
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure about "niche" being the issue. Like you, t-track is something I'm keen on, but it definitely doesn't seem to be at all common in NZ. I wanted to make some parallel camps for a track saw, saw some pretty good designs online using t-track, couldn't find anything local, came up with my own design using threaded rod instead. I'm currently making a work bench and was planning on using v-groove aluminium extrusion as a fence to get the slots but now watching this thread with interest to see how you get on.

 

I'm sure there's a vicious cycle element there because its the sort of thing I would expect Bunnings to be all over if there was demand for it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright