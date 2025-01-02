Happy New Year everyone!
The process seems pretty easy (correct me if I'm wrong);
-Have dirt about 5-7cm below ground level
-Weedmat
-Stones
-Success?
The burning question I have is; As you can see from the photo the stones would go under the boundary fence to my neighbour's property so I need a product that will prevent this. I want to avoid wood & have something I can cut to size easily enough & that's not an eye sore.
I thought something like this would work but need it to be about 10cm high (which it's not). https://www.bunnings.co.nz/tuscan-path-100cm-landscape-eco-edging_p3321731
Any product suggestions or any other input much appreciated!
Thanks!