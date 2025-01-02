Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
steve181

110 posts

Master Geek


#318277 2-Jan-2025 16:33
Send private message

 

Happy New Year everyone!

 

 

 

The process seems pretty easy (correct me if I'm wrong);

 

-Have dirt about 5-7cm below ground level

 

-Weedmat

 

-Stones

 

-Success?

 

 

 

The burning question I have is; As you can see from the photo the stones would go under the boundary fence to my neighbour's property so I need a product that will prevent this. I want to avoid wood & have something I can cut to size easily enough & that's not an eye sore. 

 

 

 

I thought something like this would work but need it to be about 10cm high (which it's not). https://www.bunnings.co.nz/tuscan-path-100cm-landscape-eco-edging_p3321731

 

 

 

Any product suggestions or any other input much appreciated!

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
3480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3327047 2-Jan-2025 16:41
Send private message

Suggest you have a look at one of the pebble/stone lock solutions, e.g https://www.bunnings.co.nz/strol-0-5m-pebblelock-permeable-pavers_p0215399 (there are lots of different ones, the one I was thinking of had a hex grid). Goes under rather than along the sides of the stones but locks everything in and you use less stones. 

 
 
 
 


steve181

110 posts

Master Geek


#3327054 2-Jan-2025 17:27
Send private message

Interesting product. I can see how it might work for me but can't help but think the stones will still spill beyond the fence line as the product doesn't have a hard, straight edge/lip? I could create a straight edge by having the product slightly beyond my fenceline but don't think neighbor will be impressed. :/

caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3327064 2-Jan-2025 18:06
Send private message

What about something like this? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/jack-2-5-x-3-2m-galvanised-corrugated-garden-edging_p0203385 despite the title, it is 250mm high. Maybe too high for what you need? 

Or https://www.bunnings.co.nz/tuscan-path-6m-x-12cm-earth-eco-edging-rubber-thinline_p3321729 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327072 2-Jan-2025 18:53
Send private message

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/jack-150mm-x-6m-corrugated-plastic-garden-edging_p3320602 

 

something like that (or the galv one above) screwed into the bottom of the fence pails with Stainless steel screws, the dirt and rocks will hold the bottom of it in place

Rickles
2895 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3327121 2-Jan-2025 19:07
Send private message

Paving slabs, or just get some nice native bush plants?

steve181

110 posts

Master Geek


  #3327122 2-Jan-2025 19:14
Send private message

Thanks for all the suggestions. I think this is about as good as it will get from Temu of all places. 

 

 

 

It looks easy to work with & should create an near invisible edge keeping the stones on my side of the fence line.

 

 

 

larknz
1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327134 2-Jan-2025 20:51
Send private message

What about something like this

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/garden/garden-supplies/garden-edging-screens/c/RS4208?srsltid=AfmBOoov3wvNwNhGaC4Yg0XQ3QmhJs1EktoSMoHQqlEeCtoNQIX-Z0pP



steve181

110 posts

Master Geek


  #3327136 2-Jan-2025 21:11
Send private message

larknz:

 

What about something like this

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/garden/garden-supplies/garden-edging-screens/c/RS4208?srsltid=AfmBOoov3wvNwNhGaC4Yg0XQ3QmhJs1EktoSMoHQqlEeCtoNQIX-Z0pP

 

 

 

 

Thanks mate. I did discover this product earlier. The only disadvantage I can see compared to the Temu one is it doesn't have the anchor points build in so I'd either have to spend ages creating a thin trench in the soil (or buy lots of pegs) to ensure it holds a crisp straight parallel line with the concrete. 

 

Perhaps the top 1cm or so could rest against the bottom of the fence & the lower 5cm approx will have the weight of the stones against it so that might be enough?????

Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327193 3-Jan-2025 09:46
Send private message

Weeds still grow in pebbles and stones and are a pain to clean up. We made the mistake of using quite large stones in one spot and they are constantly needing weeding and getting rid of the stones now is quite a job. I would have opted for low growing dense plants. A row of short carex grasses if there is some sun, or baby non invasive agapanthus. For something taller if partly shaded hydrangeas that bloom all summer long are beautiful. 

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327198 3-Jan-2025 09:59
Send private message

Eva888:

 

Weeds still grow in pebbles and stones and are a pain to clean up. We made the mistake of using quite large stones in one spot and they are constantly needing weeding and getting rid of the stones now is quite a job. I would have opted for low growing dense plants. A row of short carex grasses if there is some sun, or baby non invasive agapanthus. For something taller if partly shaded hydrangeas that bloom all summer long are beautiful. 

 

 

Have had river stone, in a 100x120mm trench approximately 25m long, with weed mat at the bottom next to my driveway for 3 years now and not had any weeds. The stones are too widely spaced they don't retain water and there is not enough small soil/stones for the seeds to germinate in. Maybe one day when it gets a bit more silt in the bottom it might, but ill just pull the stones out clean the weed mat out and start again.

larknz
1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327204 3-Jan-2025 10:24
Send private message

Eva888:

 

Weeds still grow in pebbles and stones and are a pain to clean up. We made the mistake of using quite large stones in one spot and they are constantly needing weeding and getting rid of the stones now is quite a job. I would have opted for low growing dense plants. A row of short carex grasses if there is some sun, or baby non invasive agapanthus. For something taller if partly shaded hydrangeas that bloom all summer long are beautiful. 

 

 

A quick spray with Roundup fixes any weeds that might appear. The critical thing is to put weed mat down first.

steve181

110 posts

Master Geek


#3327210 3-Jan-2025 10:43
Send private message

Eva888:Weeds still grow in pebbles and stones and are a pain to clean up.

 

The two areas I plan to lay pebbles is 800cm x 25cm & 700cm x 60cm. The first area is obviously very narrow & runs parallel to clothes line so I want it to remain a non organic area. The second area is between the side of the internal access garage & boundary fence with a dead end. I have a rule where I don't allow vegetation to touch any part of my house so that area is ruled out as well. 

 


In other areas I have bark & no weed mat & it's a quick 5 minute job weeding those areas once a week, so I am not concerned about the odd weed in the two area's mentioned above. In theory decorative stones are more effective at weed suppression in the long run vs bark.

 

 

 

I did decide this morning that I will use wood in the end to contain the stones to my side of the property. I will buy H4-treated wood & stain it to match my fence which will give the best looking result possible even though it's more work & time. This video convinced me not to buy a roll of plastic garden edging. It's wavy & just looks tacky. https://youtu.be/hYLBstN83C8?si=LHpHLVyHW8tU1foS

cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327450 4-Jan-2025 16:23
Send private message

Glad you arrived at the conclusion not to use Temu plastic before I came to post here... realistically any kind of plastic is going to warp, crack, and then break down into microplastics after exposure to the sun and elements. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





