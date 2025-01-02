I'm looking into buying a RUiXU battery (e.g. https://www.au.ruixubattery.com/product-page/ruixu-lithi2-16-51-2v314ah-16kwh-lifepo4-battery-energy-storage) but it doesn't seem to link any kind of SDoC. I know there's also the AS/NZS 5139:2019 standard for installing battery storage systems, but it's unclear to me a) if batteries need an SDoC to be imported/installed, and b) if AS/NZS 5139:2019 applies to the batteries themselves, or just the installation of any battery.
Do you need anything to bring a battery into the country and install it?