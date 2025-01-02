Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYDo you need an SDoC or other certification for battery storage systems attached to hybrid inverters (for a home solar system)?
BirdieNZ

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#318279 2-Jan-2025 23:03
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking into buying a RUiXU battery (e.g. https://www.au.ruixubattery.com/product-page/ruixu-lithi2-16-51-2v314ah-16kwh-lifepo4-battery-energy-storage) but it doesn't seem to link any kind of SDoC. I know there's also the AS/NZS 5139:2019 standard for installing battery storage systems, but it's unclear to me a) if batteries need an SDoC to be imported/installed, and b) if AS/NZS 5139:2019 applies to the batteries themselves, or just the installation of any battery.

 

 

 

Do you need anything to bring a battery into the country and install it?

Create new topic
Goosey
2755 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3327180 3-Jan-2025 07:09
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like you do…(given it’s attached to “power”).

 

https://www.ewrb.govt.nz/resources-2/toolbox/why-are-supplier-declarations-of-conformity-sdoc-important/

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
SteveXNZ
56 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327199 3-Jan-2025 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Yes - but it's really a question for your sparky.  An SDoC is required for any medium/high risk electrical equipment, and a solar battery would certainly fit this description.  Your sparky is responsible for certifying the safety of the installation by issuing a certificate of compliance (CoC), and they won't install anything like this without an SDoC which assures them it complies with AU/NZ electrical standards.

acsylaa
11 posts

Geek


  #3335218 24-Jan-2025 14:56
Send private message quote this post

BirdieNZ:

 

I'm looking into buying a RUiXU battery (e.g. https://www.au.ruixubattery.com/product-page/ruixu-lithi2-16-51-2v314ah-16kwh-lifepo4-battery-energy-storage) but it doesn't seem to link any kind of SDoC. I know there's also the AS/NZS 5139:2019 standard for installing battery storage systems, but it's unclear to me a) if batteries need an SDoC to be imported/installed, and b) if AS/NZS 5139:2019 applies to the batteries themselves, or just the installation of any battery.

 

Do you need anything to bring a battery into the country and install it?

 

 

What inverters will you be using to tie this battery to the grid?

 

Anything that is intended to be connected to the Distrubution board NEEDS an SDOC Regardless if its imported or not.

 

You will also find that installing a battery will be Subject to AS4777 as its technically mains parallell generation if its feeding or has the potential to feed voltage back in to the MEN board.

 

This will also need a COC from a Sparky and also more than likely an inspection as well as a DG form to be filed with the Network Provider as it has the potential to feed back in to the Grid.

 

You also need to look in to the make and model of inverter that you are going to use, because if its not supported or does not meet  AS4777 it cant be connected to the Grid.

 

https://cleanenergycouncil.org.au/industry-programs/products-program/approved-inverters that is the list of approved inverters, so if its not on there then its not getting connected.

 

The main thing that they are looking for is Loss of Mains to the inverter and how it handles that.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright