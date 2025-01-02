BirdieNZ: I'm looking into buying a RUiXU battery (e.g. https://www.au.ruixubattery.com/product-page/ruixu-lithi2-16-51-2v314ah-16kwh-lifepo4-battery-energy-storage) but it doesn't seem to link any kind of SDoC. I know there's also the AS/NZS 5139:2019 standard for installing battery storage systems, but it's unclear to me a) if batteries need an SDoC to be imported/installed, and b) if AS/NZS 5139:2019 applies to the batteries themselves, or just the installation of any battery. Do you need anything to bring a battery into the country and install it?

What inverters will you be using to tie this battery to the grid?

Anything that is intended to be connected to the Distrubution board NEEDS an SDOC Regardless if its imported or not.

You will also find that installing a battery will be Subject to AS4777 as its technically mains parallell generation if its feeding or has the potential to feed voltage back in to the MEN board.

This will also need a COC from a Sparky and also more than likely an inspection as well as a DG form to be filed with the Network Provider as it has the potential to feed back in to the Grid.

You also need to look in to the make and model of inverter that you are going to use, because if its not supported or does not meet AS4777 it cant be connected to the Grid.

https://cleanenergycouncil.org.au/industry-programs/products-program/approved-inverters that is the list of approved inverters, so if its not on there then its not getting connected.

The main thing that they are looking for is Loss of Mains to the inverter and how it handles that.