So I have an old trailer - spent some time early in the summer getting it road legal and got a wof sorted. Just back from a couple of road trips and the leaf spring has broken just behind the eye.

The trailer is a home built (not by me) in the 70s and it has what appears to be a vehicle axel on it. It has double eye leaf springs.



I can't find a replacement spring anywhere wondering if anyone here might have some ideas on where I can look.



Specs:

Double eye style leaf spring -

currently measures 93cm eye to eye (I think I can make 90cm to 100cm work with the spring hangers)

Eye bush sizes are 16mm ID

Width 40mm.



I've searched as many different terms online as I can think of, but my Google foo is not working well.

I've tried a number of wreckers but they aren't interested as I can't tell them what vehicle it came off. None so far have a pile of lead springs.

Spent hours in pick a part measuring every leaf spring on every car that had one. All the vehicle leaf springs I found were 60mm wide and 110cm or longer. I could make that work but requires a lot of cutting and fabricating new mounts.



Any advice appreciated.

