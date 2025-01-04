Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trailer leaf spring broken
So I have an old trailer - spent some time early in the summer getting it road legal and got a wof sorted. Just back from a couple of road trips and the leaf spring has broken just behind the eye.
The trailer is a home built (not by me) in the 70s and it has what appears to be a vehicle axel on it. It has double eye leaf springs.

I can't find a replacement spring anywhere wondering if anyone here might have some ideas on where I can look.

Specs:
Double eye style leaf spring -
currently measures 93cm eye to eye (I think I can make 90cm to 100cm work with the spring hangers)
Eye bush sizes are 16mm ID
Width 40mm.

I've searched as many different terms online as I can think of, but my Google foo is not working well.
I've tried a number of wreckers but they aren't interested as I can't tell them what vehicle it came off. None so far have a pile of lead springs.
Spent hours in pick a part measuring every leaf spring on every car that had one. All the vehicle leaf springs I found were 60mm wide and 110cm or longer. I could make that work but requires a lot of cutting and fabricating new mounts.

Any advice appreciated.

Create new topic
I would suggest giving old mate at trailerpartsNZ.com a call when they reopen - they have sourced some pretty random trailer parts for me before.

However, if it was my trailer, and assuming you have the tooling based on saying you could fabricate new mounts, I would buy a set of dedicated trailer springs, and mount them on the trailer instead, cutting the old ones off. You'll get new mounts, bushes, bolts and everything else you need to make it work.

 
 
 
 

Can you convert the spring mounting to work with something like one of these? https://trojan.co.nz/leaf-springs/50838-s150901/

 

You only need one eye mounting.




Yea the all new options is my last resort - the cost of parts is getting close to the value of the trailer. It's not worth much lol. I was actually getting ready to sell it before this happened.



diablo2nd: Yea the all new options is my last resort - the cost of parts is getting close to the value of the trailer. It's not worth much lol. I was actually getting ready to sell it before this happened.


I could do, but as above the cost is creeping up a bit.

I'm also reluctant because while can do the work, I'm not super keen on the time and effort required.

What stud pattern are the wheels? That may give you a clue as to the car the axle and springs came from.

if it was built in the 70's then the vehicle the springs are off would be built in 40-50's era. no chance your going to find the right spring.

 

i would just replace the springs and hangers, assuming its in good shape.

