I have a short fence between me and the rental next door and I want a tall fence. The fence is on my side of the property line. Would rather not get involved with gang tenants.

Should I:

a) Do what I want because it is my fence not theirs

b) Find and talk to landlord believe they are out of town and don't really care about the place

c) Serve fencing notice. The fence currently in place is old but not falling down yet.