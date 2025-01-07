Castlvaniafan

I'd like to get your all thoughts on what I see every morning on my kitchen bench. It's a mix of what looks like ant heads, ant bodies, rocks, wood I have no idea what this stuff is? This has been going on for about 3 months and started as an initial black ant small infestation in my kitchen. I used Ant killer and they took the bait, but every morning and afternoon for three months I find this on my bench top in multiple places and need to vacuum it up. Can anyone see what this is and comment on if they've had experience or knowledge on this, it's doing my head in.