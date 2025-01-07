Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Castlvaniafan

#318331 7-Jan-2025 17:30
I'd like to get your all thoughts on what I see every morning on my kitchen bench. It's a mix of what looks like ant heads, ant bodies, rocks, wood I have no idea what this stuff is? This has been going on for about 3 months and started as an initial black ant small infestation in my kitchen. I used Ant killer and they took the bait, but every morning and afternoon for three months I find this on my bench top in multiple places and need to vacuum it up. Can anyone see what this is and comment on if they've had experience or knowledge on this, it's doing my head in. 

 

Behodar
  #3328797 7-Jan-2025 17:39
What sort of ceiling do you have?

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
  #3328798 7-Jan-2025 17:39
Not falling from a downlight hole or something above?

Castlvaniafan

  #3328801 7-Jan-2025 17:53
Here's what's above the bench. The thing is though it appears across my bench left right and center. Doesn't align with any obvious hole like the exctractor fan vent. 

 



tweake
  #3328802 7-Jan-2025 17:59
i'm picking you have a mouse nest or birds nest above that brick. the stuff is coming through the gap between the brick and board. it might be wind assisted.

 

also i suspect you have a hole or rain/water leak, which is causing the white stuff on the brick at the top. which could also be where birds or mouse have gotten in.

Castlvaniafan

  #3328804 7-Jan-2025 18:08
Ok! Time to get on the roof then..

tweake
  #3328845 7-Jan-2025 19:44
any chance of a pic of the other side of that wall where it meets the roof ? (assuming outside wall)

SepticSceptic
  #3328897 7-Jan-2025 22:56
Something living in the gap between the wooden beam and the brickwork?

Could still be ants, that detritus looks like ants doing a bit of housekeeping.



Eva888
  #3330248 11-Jan-2025 12:58
Birds nesting inside the range hood chimney. Have had the debris but sans ants. They could be feeding ants to their young. One time when I took the vents off to clean them a dead bird dropped down. That was a very yuk unforgettable moment.

Kickinbac
  #3331272 14-Jan-2025 10:54
I reckon its coming from the gap between the brick and the timber beam - if that aligns with the mess on your benchtops.

 

It looks like a good spot for ants to nest and any wind may blow it inside if its not well sealed. 

johno1234
  #3331307 14-Jan-2025 12:30
Anything accumulating on top of the rangehood?

 

I'd tape over the gap between the beam and the bricks and see if that stops it overnight.

 

 

