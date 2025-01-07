Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lizard1977

2027 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#318335 7-Jan-2025 20:33
I may need to replace my 4 burner gas cooktop and I'm looking for some recommendations.  The burners are struggling to ignite (and one is failing altogether).  I had it serviced a few months back and the gas fitter said it was over 20 years old, parts are virtually non-existent, and that if it started to fail it would be cheaper to replace it.

 

It's for my house, which I'll be renting out in the next couple of months as my partner and I are moving in together in a new place.  If I was planning on staying in my house, then I'd be considering decommissioning the gas cooktop altogether and going with induction.  But the likely costs make that unappealing.  I don't want to be a cheapskate landlord, but I don't really want to spend thousands on a cooktop I'll never use (and won't really make a difference to the attractiveness of the house as a rental).  When I had an electrician in a few months back, he noted that the wiring would need an upgrade to handle an induction cooktop.  With even a "cheap" induction cooktop + installation/wiring costs, it's likely to be around $2k.  A replacement gas cooktop, however, should be a reasonably straightforward install for the gasfitter.

 

What would be a good choice? Not bargain basement (don't want to be "that" landlord), but not top of the range, and likely to be trouble-free for a good few years.

johno1234
2562 posts

Uber Geek


  #3328888 7-Jan-2025 21:32
Many brands sell low current induction cooktops that are drop in and use existing wiring. E.g. https://www.haier.co.nz/cooking/cooktops/60cm-300-series-induction-cooktop-4-zone-low-current-hci604tpb3-61772.html

 
 
 
 

Lizard1977

2027 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3328890 7-Jan-2025 21:55
Aren't those low current induction tops very slow and annoying to use?

sudo
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3329099 8-Jan-2025 15:02
The F&P gas cooktop where we are living at the moment is pretty good (about 8 years old). It's better than the Smeg one at my brothers place (his igniter also died and they are using a lighter). Admittedly his is twice as old, but also has less precise control of the flame. Which the F&P doesn't need me to lean over to eyeball the size of the flame.

