I want to tidy up my laundry. I was thinking of putting a standalone sink unit in but notice a modern trend turning back to built in ones. Should I just put new tap handles on it polish the sink and give it a paint?

 

Also want to replace the flooring but can't decide if the floor should be the same as the bathroom and toilet as they all run off from and are visible from the hallway or if it should be the same as the kitchen as you can see both from the lounge and the laundry also has a door/entryway,

 

 

Looks like my laundry... 

 

Everything depends on budget. A modern built in benchtop and cabinets can look great, but is definitely the most expensive option. Tidying up what you've got will be the cheapest. 

 

As a hybrid, you can get a somewhat up scaled version of what you have with a built in surround for your washing machine: https://www.dissco.co.nz/product/48/Front-Loader-Laundry-Centre

 

Various options and I think they look quite good. 

 

Based on your floor plan, I'd do the floor same as the bathroom. Laundry room seems more aligned to those rooms than the open plan kitchen. But I can see arguments both ways. 

 
 
 
 

During the Casa de Cowboy redo we went for a wall-to-wall SS sink bench with the maximum-height splashback they could make, 400mm from memory, so you never have to worry about splashes of water, paint, muck, whatever, this was after having a tub similar to the OP's one.  Total cost was around $2k for the bench + sink.  Not cheap, but I'd never go back to the old setup.

