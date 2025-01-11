I want to tidy up my laundry. I was thinking of putting a standalone sink unit in but notice a modern trend turning back to built in ones. Should I just put new tap handles on it polish the sink and give it a paint?

Also want to replace the flooring but can't decide if the floor should be the same as the bathroom and toilet as they all run off from and are visible from the hallway or if it should be the same as the kitchen as you can see both from the lounge and the laundry also has a door/entryway,