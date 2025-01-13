I've worked for a long time in the commercial building automation space.

Expecting domestic electricians to design, install and commission an automation solution isn't realistic. That's not their skill set and it's in not really worth their while to do so. Automation engineers get paid a lot more than a domestic electrician, they have a skill set that is a lot more niche.

There are two pieces of work here. The design and commissioning work, which can be done by you (or an automation specialist) in conjunction with the electrician, and the installation, which needs to be done by a registered electrical worker. This is how commercial building automation is typically done.

Shelley relays have an SDOC so there's not a significant liability problem for the electrician if you say "I want to control a contactor suitable for the HWC with this relay. Here is the compliance documentation." This is exactly the same as any other client supplied device.

The alternative is you buy an off the shelf solution and the electrician installs it.