newmemberAJNZ

I need to order a specific medical device that is no longer in stock at the main supplier here in NZ (a BiPAP machine for sleep apnea treatment).

My only option is to ship one here from the USA. I've brought over an old macbook air laptop from the US before that worked fine with an international adapter, but at the same time the power cord always seemed to be vibrating upon touch whenever it was plugged in. It never did that before when it was plugged in back in the US without an adapter.

Just makes me wonder, would this BiPap machine work fine with a NZ power adapter? The specifications are: AC Input 100-240V, 50-60Hz AC Power Supply 90W.