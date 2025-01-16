kiwifidget

I have just completed a 30x 440W bi facial and 16KW battery install at home, I did buy a pallet of panels and if i could cram another 10 on the roof they would be up there, so Himself saying he wants 50 panels im all for that!

I don't know why but all salesmen are a little scared of a 3phase system for some reason, they all seem to be a bit stand offish about them.

Ill be doing 40-50 at my parents place in the next 6 months and 2-3 battery's on a 3 phase system which will also be Victron and in the same setup as a USP/Self consumption.

For home I went with a Victron MultiPlus-II 48/5000/70-50 230V and a SmartSolar MPPT RS 450/200-MC4 also being Grid Tied.

With this configuration that I have installed, my solar setup/inverters are pretty much just a massive UPS With the ability to add more batterys. Batery being a SETL ENERGY 48v Lithium battery (LiFePO4) 51.2v 300Ah.

I have also just added another MultiPlus-II 48/5000/70-50 230V now bringing the system up to 10KW and converted the Whole house to run on the system, so now I have to re do my DG Application and re Inspect the second inverter, which is fine but now i have 10KW of inverter and 13.2KW of solar which the Whole house now Runs on.

I have set this sytem to Self consumption mode with battery SOC only ever getting to 40% meaning the battery will only Discharge to 40% at night time as you can see below in the graph, as this will give us some coverage should the power go out in the night.

With the 13.2KW on a average day the 16KW battery is fully charged by 11AM, and it will be interesting to see what winter is like as this only went live in November 2024.