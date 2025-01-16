kiwifidget

Himself has decided he wants solar power, not to reduce bills though that would be handy, but because he wants surety of supply.
The panels go up on Feb 4. Battery install and "go live" a bit later.
We have 3 phase power and apparently that's a small issue.
Himself wanted 50 panels and 3 batteries, but the sales guy talked him down to 40 and 1!
Pretty sure he'll get another battery eventually though.
I was surprised that I would still need UPSs for my tech stuff, but they only have to last for teeny tiny amounts of time instead of hours, so their lifespan just got extended.