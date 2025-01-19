Hi everyone,

I have a 3 phase 20kW Sungrow SH20RT inverter paired with 19kW of solar panels. The system was commissioned around six weeks ago. We’re on a lifestyle block with reasonably high power usage—currently about 2,200 units per month at this time of year. The system is more than sufficient to cover our energy needs during this period, with our best day of production so far reaching 156 kWh.

One of the reasons I chose the Sungrow inverter was its advertised ability to handle 100% unbalanced loads. However, I’m unable to achieve this in practice. If I set the inverter to export 0 watts, it works as expected, outputting unbalanced power across the three phases to match the property’s load.

The issue arises when export is enabled. In this mode, the inverter balances its output across all three phases, which often leads to simultaneous importing on one phase and exporting on the other two. While this isn’t a problem during peak production in the middle of the day, it becomes an issue early in the morning, late in the afternoon, and likely throughout much of winter when generation is lower.

As the inverter can achieve unbalanced output when export is disabled, it’s clear that the unit is capable of this functionality. However, either the logic or a specific setting appears to be preventing it from working in export mode.

Unfortunately, my installer isn’t very familiar with Sungrow systems, and Sungrow Australia hasn’t been particularly helpful either.

I’m reaching out to see if anyone here has experience with this model or a similar 3 phase Sungrow inverter and has found a setting or workaround to allow unbalanced output while still enabling export. Any advice or insights would be greatly appreciated!

Cheers