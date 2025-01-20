Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBambu changing the terms of use of their printers - NZ consumer law
cychronz

66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318463 20-Jan-2025 12:22
Send private message

hey everyone,

 

 

 

Sorry about the video, it seem to contain some rude language...the main announcement from Bambu is here: https://blog.bambulab.com/firmware-update-introducing-new-authorization-control-system-2/

 

Bambu is changing the terms of use of their product as per https://www.reddit.com/r/BambuLab/comments/1i4x3lw/bambu_lab_firmware_update_forces_cloud_dependency/

 

 

 

I unfortunately bought one of their printers recently, and was wondering if the NZ consumer laws are as robust as the Australian ones, where you can return the product if companies do this. I use various third-party services with the printer including different slicers and home automation(Home assitant) which will be blocked by the firmware. It also sounds like Bambu will force you to submit jobs via their cloud, which has significant privacy concerns as they'd be able to see exactly what I am printing, and capture all my work effort on models submitted.

 

 

 

They also say that the printer may not print new jobs until the new firmware is applied, and there is no downgrade once the firmware has been applied.

 

 

 

Any thoughts appreciated...

Create new topic

snj

snj
143 posts

Master Geek


  #3333460 20-Jan-2025 12:52
Send private message

Was it originally advertised as non-web/app dependent?  If so, would fail these two parts at least:

 

  • Fit for a particular purpose [... that the retailer advertised/told you the products were suitable for]
  • Match description, sample, or demonstration model

(Taken/adapted from https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/consumer-laws/consumer-guarantees-act)

 

A forced update that removed those features could be potentially deemed a major failure when combined with the durability requirements.  Not sure what case law there is for this, so you might need to fight for it.

 

Edit:

 

Looks like some sellers did advertise the A1 unit with the statement "Not only can you connect your A1 to any device you prefer through Bambu CloudService, but you can also do so through LAN-only mode." but not all (or they removed it from the description already), so you're going to need to check what was advertised at the time of purchase, if it was on info from Bambu directly at the time you should be covered

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
dimsim
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333461 20-Jan-2025 13:01
Send private message

i liked Louis Rossmann's coverage of this and agree 100%

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333623 20-Jan-2025 16:41
Send private message

A lot of these things end up with third-party FW that's typically a lot better than the original, and/or third-party controller boards via places like Tindie and the usual crapvendors.  If you're happy with the rest of the hardware you may want to check alternative sources for control software.

 

The same applies for drones, there are masses of third-party controllers and software out there, much of it open source.

 

In any case if you look at the comments in the linked post it seems to be a tempest in a teacup, Louis Rossman has got a few things wrong and it's probably not that bad.  I'd at least wait a few days before passing judgement.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright