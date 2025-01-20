hey everyone,

Sorry about the video, it seem to contain some rude language...the main announcement from Bambu is here: https://blog.bambulab.com/firmware-update-introducing-new-authorization-control-system-2/

Bambu is changing the terms of use of their product as per https://www.reddit.com/r/BambuLab/comments/1i4x3lw/bambu_lab_firmware_update_forces_cloud_dependency/

I unfortunately bought one of their printers recently, and was wondering if the NZ consumer laws are as robust as the Australian ones, where you can return the product if companies do this. I use various third-party services with the printer including different slicers and home automation(Home assitant) which will be blocked by the firmware. It also sounds like Bambu will force you to submit jobs via their cloud, which has significant privacy concerns as they'd be able to see exactly what I am printing, and capture all my work effort on models submitted.

They also say that the printer may not print new jobs until the new firmware is applied, and there is no downgrade once the firmware has been applied.

Any thoughts appreciated...