ForumsHome Workshop DIYGate Automation - articulated arm or linear actuator?
#318489 23-Jan-2025 13:56
I'm looking to add some automatic gate openers to my driveway gates.

 

It's a dual gate swing in type setup.

 

As far as I can tell, there are three options, an articulated arm, a linear actuator or an underground type.

 

I've discounted the underground option as its too wet there.

 

I'm having trouble determining which of an articulated arm or a linear actuator type would be best option.

 

They are both about the same cost, both fairly ugly, although the articulated arm is definitely the more ugly of the two.

 

Anyone know the best option?

 

Also keen for a recommendation of brands, models etc, need to be low voltage, solar compatible. 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

dave

 

    

  #3334761 23-Jan-2025 14:09
I thought the arm ones were more for heavy gates and the linear actuator for most gates. I only have experience with the latter. They have worked well for me.

 

Do your gates open outwards or inwards? They're less ideal if opening outwards as they then need to be on the outside of your gate.

 
 
 
 

  #3334766 23-Jan-2025 14:21
They open in.

 

It seems (or so says my google search) that articulated arm is mechanically the better option, simpler mech, faster opening, super reliable, but most people go with linear actuator as that articulated arm is just too ugly.

 

 

 

 

