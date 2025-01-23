I'm looking to add some automatic gate openers to my driveway gates.

It's a dual gate swing in type setup.

As far as I can tell, there are three options, an articulated arm, a linear actuator or an underground type.

I've discounted the underground option as its too wet there.

I'm having trouble determining which of an articulated arm or a linear actuator type would be best option.

They are both about the same cost, both fairly ugly, although the articulated arm is definitely the more ugly of the two.

Anyone know the best option?

Also keen for a recommendation of brands, models etc, need to be low voltage, solar compatible.

Cheers

dave