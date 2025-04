We're up for painting the house again and this time around I invested in an airless paint sprayer.

I've never used one before and am not sure what masks are sufficient. Is a covid N95 mask going to do the job? Or do I need to buy a respirator? I'd rather not if I don't have to, but I have zero idea how badly an airless sprayer fills the air with paint particles.

EDIT: and if you do think one is necessary, what is a good one?