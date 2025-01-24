I recently had a Mitsubishi Ducted (PEAD100 / PUZ-ZM100VKA2-A) and Lossnay (VL-350) installed.

Thanks to this forum for a lot of useful input into the decision.

Overall we like it (as you'd hope for a $19k setup) although we're a little surprised by noise and performance. It's OK - but I expected slightly more from Mitsubishi.







We're currently working through two issues:

#1 The static pressure is set to the factory default of 50kPa. I don't know how to calculate the correct static pressure - but given it is flexible ducting to 5 outlets (most within 3-4m, but two 10m away) I expected it to be higher. I am engaging with the installer to check if 50kPa is correct.

I've seen others on here whose lackluster performance was due to installers not paying attention to this.





#2 The outdoor unit is louder than expected.

I am unsure if this is normal or not. I've been Googling it to no avail.

Loud high pitched sound at all times when the outdoor unit is operating

The noise does seem to scale up/down (slightly) with load

VIDEO: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zeqERjXdRPt40ULhe8_EDvQP0Ut3GK1Z/view?usp=sharing

This video gives a sense of the noise, with the noise ramping down a bit half way through the video. It seems surprising to me that this is as quiet as the unit ever gets.. I've even played around with the "OU Quiet Mode" setting today which didn't seem to make a difference.





Appreciate if anyone has any input - particularly on the outdoor unit as the static pressure aspect may be hard to say without a lot more info about the design.