Hello,

We have an existing PV installation which has 4kw of panels on a 5kw inverter. I am keen to extend this to ensure we are getting the most out of the system, so thinking about throwing another 1-2kw of panels on the roof. What are peoples thoughts on whether adding 2kw of panels makes sense over adding just 1kw - ie whether the panel output should equal or be greater than the inverter?

Also keen to get people's recommendations on installers for this - we are in (west) Auckland fwiw.

Thanks in advance for your thoughts.