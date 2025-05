So it looks like we have a bit of a challenge with extending our array.

Our max input is 5300 (very low for a 5000w inverter evidently; likely due to its age). Our existing array is rated at 4000w, so that leaves only space for 1300w of panels - which at the current size of panels is about 3 or so panels. So we can't overclock/install more panels than the inverter is rated for so the gains are going to be pretty minimal for the cost. It looks like it would still cost 5k-ish to get a handful of panels on to the roof to extend things.

Whereas we could look at getting a new 10kw inverter and just fill up the roof with new PV panels, and have the old panels going into the new inverter along with the new panels - giving something like 13kw of (theoretical) output, all for about 11k. Seems a better cost/output ratio.

Biggest downside is that all the new panels would have to go on the south facing roof - although I have been informed the loss is only about 10%.

Still not thinking about a battery, but wondering if I should ensure the new inverter at least has the plugin ability to allow it to be added later? Hmm

I wonder whether I can recoup any money from the sale of the old Schuco 5000TL-20 inverter too :\

As always, it looks like this is going to be one of those projects that grows to be more (money) consuming than expected. Ugh