I have also been looking at purchasing a lawn mower and related line trimmer.

The Ryobi ones had caught my eye and reasonably priced. Mixed reviews across the NZ and Aus consensus as to the quality of Ryobi and longevity.

I have been keeping my eye on the EGO prices and made a decision to 'invest' in that eco system, but part of me feels the equipment is too much for a combined 170m2 grassy section, plus the edges.

I will check out the link @qwertee has posted.

Part of me doesn't actually want any more equipment as such in the garage, and I'd rather pay a gardener.

Alot of love for EGO