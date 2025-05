Bung: Australians seem to love Regulations and corruption in equal measures. I've been discussing building inspection with a neighbour who has been working as a builder for 70 years yet still has to wait for council inspectors to visit before continuing with the most basic of projects. It seems crazy that he probably gets more inspection than larger projects.

many residential builders can up and disappear if stuff goes wrong. a lot more difficult for eg fletchers to do that. thats the issue, councils are last man standing so its on them to make sure its done properly. a bit of slowdown and extra cost for inspections certainly beats being stuck with a house that your stuck with the repair bill.

thats part of what's been proposed, limit council liability so home owners get stuck with the repair bill for the dodgy building work. especially if they bring in remote inspections where builders film what they want the inspector to see.