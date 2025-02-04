Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MurrayM

#318619 4-Feb-2025 15:37
Some time ago I ordered a cooking oil sprayer/mister from Aliexpress, this one. Looks like this:

 

 

When I first received it I put a bit of water in the bottle and tried it out and it worked great, I got a nice fine mist of water.

 

I then replaced the water with some oil, put it away in a cupboard and forgot about it until I needed it.

 

When I next went to use it instead of a nice mist of oil I got a thin stream of oil coming out, which isn't what I want.

 

Which got me thinking about how this is actually meant to work. As you can see from the image above, there's a long flexible tube that I assume sucks up the oil, and then there's a much thicker and shorter tube that sits in the centre of the bottle. I'm not sure what the purpose of that is. No instructions were included.

 

I've seen a few other oil misters around that have a "maximum fill" line drawn on the bottle, like this:

 

 

Which made me think that maybe the thick tube has something to do with air and you're not meant to have the oil go into this tube (even though the original image above clearly shows the oil extending way past the bottom of the thick tube).

 

I've tried it with less oil, where the oil doesn't reach the bottom of the thick tube, but this still creates a stream of oil rather than a mist. Replacing the oil with water results in a nice mist whether the water extends past the bottom of the thick tube or not.

 

Does anyone know how this is meant to work? Does it matter if the oil is clear of the bottom of the thick tube or not?

tweake
  #3339211 4-Feb-2025 17:38
is it one of the pump up models? ie the thick tube is an air pump that you work by pushing down the top. you want some air space so you can pump up the air pressure.

 

however as i use cooking oil in a sprayer, its really hard to get the nozzle just right even just to have a stream. misting is going to take a very good nozzle and a ton of pressure. cooking oils are quite thick.

 

the other factor, misting oil is really quite dangerous especially around hot cook tops. get enough pressure it might make a cool flamethrower. 

 
 
 
 

MurrayM

  #3339404 5-Feb-2025 08:40
tweake:

 

is it one of the pump up models? ie the thick tube is an air pump that you work by pushing down the top. you want some air space so you can pump up the air pressure.

 

however as i use cooking oil in a sprayer, its really hard to get the nozzle just right even just to have a stream. misting is going to take a very good nozzle and a ton of pressure. cooking oils are quite thick.

 

the other factor, misting oil is really quite dangerous especially around hot cook tops. get enough pressure it might make a cool flamethrower. 

 

 

No it's not one of those ones where you pump something up and down to prime it. Just a few squeezes of the handle is enough to do that.

 

Yeah, I'm beginning to think that the oil is to blame.

 

I mainly wanted it for use in the new air-fryer that we bought recently. Many of the videos that I've watched of people cooking with them say that it's important to put oil on what you're cooking, but not too much and so use an oil mister to just a light but even coating. Maybe I'll just brush oil on instead.

askelon
ID Verified

  #3339462 5-Feb-2025 09:15
They dont work.  I have the exact same ones. Water mists perfectly, oil is a messy stream. Ive tried multiple different oils and have come to the conclusion its a "fantastic product" until you try using it. The reviews are written by potatoes.  "Great product, I not use it but it works fantastic and great quality. Blah Blah Blah"



MurrayM

  #3339463 5-Feb-2025 09:19
askelon:

 

They dont work.  I have the exact same ones. Water mists perfectly, oil is a messy stream. Ive tried multiple different oils and have come to the conclusion its a "fantastic product" until you try using it. The reviews are written by potatoes.  "Great product, I not use it but it works fantastic and great quality. Blah Blah Blah"

 

 

Yeah I'm beginning to come to the same conclusion as you.

openmedia
Trusted

  #3339468 5-Feb-2025 09:38
We've got two of these - one for olive oil and one for canola oil

 

So far they are working well and a great alternative to the expensive bottles of spray canola oil from the supermarket

 

 




neb

neb
  #3339630 5-Feb-2025 15:03
MurrayM: Yeah, I'm beginning to think that the oil is to blame.

 

It looks like a generic spray bottle for stuff like perfume that some enterprising type has relabelled "oil mister".  You need to put quite a bit of pressure on a thick liquid like oil or undiluted paint just to turn it into spray let alone a mist, and I very much doubt this thing could do it.

 

If you want guaranteed results, get a Wagner airless electric mister.

tweake
  #3339724 5-Feb-2025 16:33
MurrayM:

 

No it's not one of those ones where you pump something up and down to prime it. Just a few squeezes of the handle is enough to do that.

 

 

you would need super super thin oil.

 

i use standard cheap canola oil in a garden spray bottle, the handle fits your whole hand so you can get real grunt on it, and that won't mist the oil. at best it squirts it.



Tinkerisk
  #3339780 5-Feb-2025 21:11
If it doesn’t work for oil, try vinegar. 😊




Eva888
  #3339820 6-Feb-2025 09:39
openmedia:

 

We've got two of these - one for olive oil and one for canola oil

 

So far they are working well and a great alternative to the expensive bottles of spray canola oil from the supermarket

 

 

 

 

Does it require a lot of thumb pressure to spray? Thumb arthritis can make pressing difficult. I like the wide neck bottle and that it’s glass, might order a couple. 

openmedia
  #3339833 6-Feb-2025 10:58
Eva888:

 

openmedia:

 

We've got two of these - one for olive oil and one for canola oil

 

So far they are working well and a great alternative to the expensive bottles of spray canola oil from the supermarket

 

 

 

 

Does it require a lot of thumb pressure to spray? Thumb arthritis can make pressing difficult. I like the wide neck bottle and that it’s glass, might order a couple. 

 

 

I don't think so. in fact sometimes I use a finger instead of a thumb as the units are very lite and we don't fill them over 1/3 full




neb

neb
  #3339862 6-Feb-2025 12:40
One question about this, why would you want to mist olive oil?  If it's that thin you can't taste it, which means you may as well use WD40.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3339902 6-Feb-2025 15:16
We've got this one from Kmart and find it works really well: https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/300ml-refillable-oil-spray-white-43227488/ 




Senecio
  #3339908 6-Feb-2025 15:49
We have this one from Spotlight that works well.

 

Oil Mister

MurrayM

  #3340071 7-Feb-2025 09:09
neb:

 

One question about this, why would you want to mist olive oil?  If it's that thin you can't taste it, which means you may as well use WD40.

 

 

Because we recently bought an air-fryer and pretty much everything I've read while trying to get to grips with cooking with it say that air-fryers require just a little bit of oil on the food that you're trying to make crisp. They stress that it must be just a little bit of oil (otherwise you might just as well have deep dried it), and that an oil mister is the best way to do it.

 

See https://youtu.be/mrTdURq9l3U?si=vzXmZoXNOljpk7lT&t=82

Senecio
  #3340085 7-Feb-2025 09:56
We use our for air frying also. Throw all the ingredients is a bowl, mist with oil and mix before putting it in the air fryer.

