aaristotle

With our power KWh rates increasing 50% over the last 6 months I am looking at solar to see if it would be cost effective.

I've used the RoarPower.nz solar system calculator which uses the Niwa Solarview data to model local solar generation, along with a year of my half hourly power usage readings to get the monthly usage and time of day averages, solar system specs, then it calculates overall cost of grid power.

The majority of my load is or can be shifted to the middle of the day, so it looks like a solar only system would have about a 4 year payback (Based on Micromall kits + $3k install), but savings after adding a 10KWh battery would take ~10 years to pay off the battery.

I see that some of the inverter/battery systems can be charged from the grid but I can't find any specification of what maximum rate the batteries would be charged at. Does anyone know what the maximum rate might be (ie compared to inverter size)?

Is it feasible to charge the batteries from the grid during free hour(s) of power and use this especially during the winter months when solar generation is lower and usage higher and most of the generation goes to self consumption?

Do any of the power suppliers have any policies/restrictions on doing this?