It can be really helpful (to understanding) to use a bucket analogy - when charging/filling batteries...

Think of your 2Ah battery as a 2 litre milk jug - and your 4 & 5 Ah ones as 4 & 5 L buckets.

The two chargers are like a kitchen tap (3.2 A) and a bath tap (4 A).

The bath tap is capable of a bigger/faster flow than the kitchen (in my house, anyway).

But you can see where this is going...

You can fill any container at any tap - it just takes more or less time, according to the flow capability of the charger/tap.

Just like filling a bucket, chargers & batteries slow down as they approach 'full-to-the-brim' - and if a jug/battery is smaller, it may not accept the full-on flow of a big charger/tap. So the operator (you for the tap, the charging smarts in the charger) modulate the flow down from max to whatever is acceptable to the jug/battery.

That's why it's important to have a charger that's designed to work with the specific battery - otherwise the wrong 'smarts' will F it up - like a kid learning to fill a jug from a hose ;-) Except you get fire instead of wet feet !

It's not a bad analogy to help see what's going on as you fill a battery.